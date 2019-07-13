Children often have the dream of representing the United States in some sport.
Jade Krolikowski is no different.
When the Centura graduate got into junior high, she had the dream of one day being on the U.S. Shooting Team.
“When I was 13, I wrote a paragraph in a notebook that I hope to one day be on the USA shooting team,” Krolikowski said. “I still have that note.”
After finishing with bronze medal in the Junior Olympic match at the USA Shooting Shotgun National Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in June, the 19-year-old Krolikowski earned a spot on the USA Shooting Team.
“It’s been a dream come true,” said Krolikowski, who started shooting when she was in the fifth grade.
Nebraska had a qualifying shooting round at Heartland Public Shooting Park in Grand Island in May. That’s to qualify for a chance to shoot at the USA Shooting National Championships for a spot on the USA Shooting Team in Colorado Springs.
Krolikowski had to shoot over an 80 score to qualify. She was well over the qualifying mark as she hit 94 out of 125 targets.
This was the second time she qualified for the championships. She earned a spot in 2017 but didn’t go. She said she felt she needed to try it this time.
“I tried out a few years ago and qualified but didn’t go to Colorado Springs to the matches,” she said. “This was my last year to do the Junior Olympic part of it because of my age, which is 20.”
In Colorado, she earned bronze in both the nationals match and in the Junior Olympic match. Her bronze finish in the Junior Olympic match earned her a spot on the U.S. Shooting Team.
“I went in with no expectations or anything. The next thing I know I ended up bronze in nationals match and bronze in the Junior Olympic match,” Krolikowski said. “That was really exciting.”
Grand Island shooting coach Lowell Metteis said he couldn’t be happier for Krolikowski, who helps with the Islanders’ trapshooting team during the spring.
“I’m proud like a father,” Matteis said. “I know she’s put in a lot of time in and I’m glad to see all that pay off for her.”
Her first competition while being part of the team will be in the Shotgun Fall Selection, Olympic Trials Part 1, which will take place in Kerrville, Texas, Sept. 7-21. She will compete in five trapshooting events and is looking forward to it.
“I’ll be nervous because it will my first match with the team,” Krolikowski said. “But I’m going to have fun and strive to shoot well.”
Krolikowski has had a lot of success. She won a number of trophies during the Cornhusker Trapshoot in Doniphan, as well as while shooting in events in different parts of the country.
Krolikowski said the experience of competing for a spot on the United States team has been a great one for her.
“There’s been a lot of learning. It’s been nerve-racking, because there are so many great shooters, including a few USA team members already,” she said. “I’ve trained hard for this and it’s great to accomplish this goal.”