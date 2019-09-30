With a storm front bearing down on Veterans Athletic Complex Monday night, Grand Island Senior High made quick work of Lincoln High in a doubleheader sweep.
The Islanders collected 15 hits on their way to an 18-1 first-game victory and followed up with nine more hits in a 13-1 win in the nightcap. Both games were halted in the third inning via a 12-run rule.
“It was good because Lincoln High is down a little bit and we knew that the weather was going to be pending on us, so the girls just went out there and they had some good swings,” said Grand Island coach K.C. Hehnke, who moved up the doubleheader against the Links one day based on the Tuesday weather forecast. “We knew the kind of pitching they would face, so we were just trying to keep the girls patient and keeping them thinking, ‘Hit it up the middle,’ and they executed.
“We didn’t start out doing that very well in the second game, but we had a little talk between innings and they did a much better job after that.”
Leading 3-1 after the first inning in the opener, Grand Island (14-20) sent 20 batters to the plate in a 15-run second inning. Winning pitcher Andrea Palma retired Lincoln High (4-21) in order in the top of the third to record a three-inning no-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
“Palma was effective and did a nice job of throwing strikes,” Hehnke said. “She has the ability to do this and hopefully she gained a little bit of confidence because we’re going to need her.”
Offensively, Rya Chavez was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Kamdyn Barrientos was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Grand Island. Sydney Cobler added two hits, Leslie Ramos had three RBIs and Julia Myers and Mackenzie Hill drove in two runs apiece for the Islanders.
It was more of the same in game two for Grand Island’s hitting attack, which scored seven times in the second and six times in the third, ending the game on Chavez’s two-RBI single to right field. Chavez was 3 for 3 with five RBIs, making her 6 for 6 with eight RBIs on the night, while Stacy Wells had two hits, Barrientos had three RBIs and Ramos drove in two more runs.
Palma was the winning pitcher in both ends of the twinbill. The junior right-hander struck out three, allowing four hits and one earned run in game two.
Grand Island returns to action Friday when it hosts the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
“It’s nice to be at home because you’re not traveling and the girls will be out of school all day,” Hehnke said. “Hopefully they’ll get a good night’s sleep the night before and come out and play extremely well in the HAC Tournament. We have one of the nicest softball complexes in the state, so now is the time to showcase it.
“There are some good teams in the HAC, coming here and hopefully there will be some great softball on Friday.”
