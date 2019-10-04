The Grand Island Senior High softball team took three out of four games to finish fifth at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Friday at Veteran’s Complex.
The rains came, and the winds blew, but the games were played.
G.I. won game one of the HAC against Lincoln high 14-2 in just three innings scoring, 14 runs on 8 hits in the contest.
Game two was more of a battle as GISH traveled into the winners bracket to take on Norfolk. Although the Islanders complied 8 runs on nine hits, Norfolk won the game 10-8 in 5 innings.
Alondra Martinez was tagged with the loss surrendering ten runs on ten hits.
Martinez started the next two games of the HAC tournament winning both.
Next GISH took on Lincoln Pius X and squeaked out 5-4 victory in a time restricted game that was called in the fifth inning.
The Islanders (17-21)scored three runs, on four hits, and two walks, in the first inning off Elli Just. They did scrape together another run in the fourth, before finishing the game the next inning.
Lincoln Pius X didn’t roll over. After scoring one run in the first, they put a three spot on the board in the fourth inning to tie the game.
Grand Island coach KC Hehnke said he told his players it isn’t over until it’s over.
“I said we have to keep positive,” Hehnke said. “And we have to get back to getting at bats like we need to be getting at bats.”
And hit they did as they put up the winning run in the fifth inning.
Andrea Palma led off the bottom of the fifth by walking. Leslie Ramos then laid down a bunt to first base and beat it out to be safe. Julia Myers then struck-out bringing up Rya Chavez.
Chavez had an infield single to load the bases.
Kobi Gomez drew the walk to bring in Palma. Time wore out very soon there-after and GISH got there second “W” of the tournament.
Hehnke said he thought after the first inning his squad was a little too free swinging.
“We were swinging at way to many pitches that weren’t in the strike zone. We lost our edge with them and did a nice job of coming back and scoring a run right there.”
For game four the rains stopped but the winds continued and so did the bats of the Islanders in an 11-1 four innings victory over Fremont.
GISH scored their 11 runs on 15 hits against two Fremont Tiger hurlers Ella Cooper, and Carlie Neuhaus.
The Islander struck hard and fast scoring one run on three hits in the bottom of the first inning.
They broke the game wide open in the second inning sending nine batters to the plate scoring six runs in the inning. Everybody in the starting line up at least one hit with Ramos and Chavez tallying three hits a-piece.
They later scored one more in the third and three in the fourth putting the cap on their third victory of the night.
Martinez was tough only giving up one run on six hits to earn her second win of the day.
Hehnke said over-all he was very pleased with how his girls played in the HAC.
“These girls played extremely well all day. They played four complete games today and Alondra pitched exceptionally well,” he said.
Grand Island will next take on Columbus on Monday night at the Vet’s Complex in Grand Island.
