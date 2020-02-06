The final home dual meet of the season was a good one for the Grand Island Senior High swimming teams.
The Islanders swept Columbus Thursday at the Grand Island YMCA.
The GISH boys won their dual 102-65, while the girls edged the Discoverers 88-82.
To top it off, the Islander boys won all 11 events. All that pleased Grand Island coach Brian Jensen, especially since it was also senior night.
“It was a great night for everyone, especially for the seniors,” Jensen said. “It’s always nice to win your final dual and go out on a high note.”
The Islander girls captured six events. The 400 freestyle team of Ashlyn Muhlbach, Ianna Fill, Sarah Dankert and Reagan Greer won the final race of the day to help Grand Island pass Columbus in the final team standings. The foursome won the race by 20 seconds.
“They pretty much had to win that race for us to win the dual and they did by quite a ways so that was nice to see,” Jensen said. “They swam really well.”
Emily Reimers was the highlight for the Islander girls. The freshman won her first-ever varsity race in taking the 400 freestyle at 5:21.07.
“That was exciting to see,” Jensen said. “That’s good for her.”
Greer won both the 200 individual medley (2:52.36) and the 100 freestyle (1:06.45), while Ashlyn Muhlbach captured the 50 freestyle (30.87).
Reimers was also part of the winning 200 medley relay with Sarah Dankert and sisters Nia and Ianna Fill at 2:24.01.
On the boys side, Jonathan Novinski, Kia Wilson and Doug Lewandowski each won two individual events. Novinski captured the 100 freestyle (55.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.09), while Wilson took the 200 individual medley (2:25.41) and 100 backstroke (1:06.17) and Lewandowski won the 50 freestyle (automatic state qualifying time of 24.82) and 400 freestyle (4:44.88).
Colby Setlik took the 100 butterfly (1:06.18) and Luke Dankert claimed the 200 freestyle (2:12.25).
The Islanders swept the three relays. Lewandowski, Dankert and Setlik joined Morgan Marsh on the winning 200 medley relay (1:59.70), while Lewandowski, Wilson and Novinski teammed with Michael Sambula-Monzalvo in the 200 freestyle relay (automatic state qualifying time of 1:43.59). Novinski, Sambula-Monzalvo, Setlik and Wilson joined together to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.67) to complte the dual.
“Our boys went out and competed really well,” Jensen said. “Doug had some good swims today. We put him in the 400 freestyle and he won that going away and won his 50 going away. Colby won the 100 butterfly going away. Jonathan won the 100 breaststroke, which is an event he doesn’t swim much and he swam pretty well in that.”
The Islanders will head to the Elkhorn Invitational Saturday. Jensen said he put some swimmers in different events Thursday.
“We had six meets in two weeks so we wanted to take them out of some of their top events because we wanted to do them well this weekend in Elkhorn,” Jensen said. “It’s a meet where we usually compete well.
“But for the most part, I liked what I saw. They competed a lot better today than what we have been which is great to see.”
