OMAHA –The Grand Island Senior High trio of Blake Cushing, Brody Arrants and Tyler Salpas push each other every day to get better.
All that hard work has paid off as the three Islanders all earned semifinal berths after all picked up a pair of wins during Thursday’s action at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
That effort has Class A, No. 8 Grand Island (NEwrestle.com) in seventh place with 33 points. Top-ranked Millard South leads the Class A field with 88 points, 31 more than No. 6 Kearney.
Arrants, ranked No. 6 at 138 pounds, said it’s only fitting for the three to make the semifinals.
“We’ve been training together all this season and it’s paying off,” the Islander junior said. “We all circle around as practice partners and try to get different looks with each other. We just battle in practice and it shows out here.”
Salpas, unranked at 145, was the closest match of the three. He scored an escape with six seconds left to take a 6-5 win over Jacob Licking of Norfolk.
“He’s able to get an escape and get in good position after that to lock the match down,” Grand Island coach Joey Morrison said. “I couldn’t be happier for him. He took advantage of his opportunity.”
Cushing and Arrants cruised in their quarterfinal matches. Cushing, rated No. 2 at 126, earned a 7-1 win over Grant Moraski of Bellevue West, while Arrants earned a 5-0 win over Grant Kingston of Elkhorn South.
Morrison said the two were dominant in their matches.
“The scores may not show but they really did,” he said. “Blake controlled the match very well and was dominant in the ties and Brody won the scramble situations and came out on top and got the points.
Cushing takes on No. 6 Ian Rudner of Papillion-LaVista, while Arrants battles No. 4 Cody Niemiec of Papillion-LaVista and Salpas has No. 3 Alex Irizarry of Papillion-LaVista South in their semifinal matches.
Arrants said the three will be ready Friday night.
“We are all excited to be where we are at but we’re not done,” he said. “We’re looking to do big things for GISH.”
Juan Pedro (No. 2 at 113) and Ein Obermiller (No. 4 at 106) weren’t as fortunate in their quarterfinal matches.
Pedro fell to top-ranked Archer Heelan of Kearney 1-0. Heelan scored the lone points of the match in the third period. Pedro came close to a takedown in the final seconds but time ran out.
Obermiller was pinned by No. 3 Adrian Bice of Columbus.
Rogelio Ruiz (120), Kael Kingery (132), Kolby Lukasiewicz (160), Izaiah Deras (170), Alex Rodriguez (220) and Micheal Isele (285) all lost their opening round matches.
Morrison said a majority of the Islanders didn’t finish when they had the opportunity to, but he was still proud of what they did and hope they can have a better day two of the state tournament.
“The kids that lost just need to finish. We had a few kids who had leads that didn’t finish,” Morrison said. “That comes with experience and until they learn to do that, they will continue to struggle.
“But it was still a good day for us. We were still able to put three into the semifinals and we’re excited for day two. Hopefully those guys that lost today can bounce back and win some matches tomorrow.”
