LINCOLN — Upset-minded Lincoln East almost threw a wrench in Grand Island Senior High’s playoff plans.
The Class A No. 7-rated Islanders needed a 2-yard touchdown run from Caleb Francl with 1:10 to play to take a 26-21 lead and then made it 28-21 on Carson Cahoy’s two-point conversion pass to Broc Douglass.
The Spartans drove to the Grand Island 39-yard line, but linebacker Kyle Sextro sacked Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters as time expired to seal a 28-21 come-from-behind victory Friday night before a crowd of 2,008 at Seacrest field.
“I felt pretty good about being able to make their quarterback throw it pretty quick and keeping guys in front of us,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “The kids did a pretty darn good job. With just three down linemen, we weren’t going to get incredible pressure, but we wanted to put enough pressure on him to where he couldn’t just sit there and read the label on the ball.”
Sextro said he had a feeling of both jubilation and relief when he secured his game-ending tackle.
“I had an outside linebacker blitz, the QB stepped up and I just had to come through and make the play,” Sextro said. “It was a huge defensive stop. We had to have the biggest R-factor on the field all night and that’s the way it was because we had to respond time and time again and keep on fighting.”
Grand Island (8-1) trailed 21-20 before forcing a punt for a touchback and taking over at its own 20 with 3:57 to play. The Islanders marched 80 yards on nine plays — seven of them runs, including scampers of 9, 16 and 18 yards by Francl, to set up the go-ahead TD.
Tomlin said he felt no reason to panic or immediately go to the air on Grand Island’s game-winning drive.
“Really, four minutes for us is a long time and we didn’t really want to give East the ball back with very much time, either,” Tomlin said. “The offensive line really stepped up and, obviously, Caleb is at his best in those situations. I thought our perimeter guys blocked really well and sustained some blocks.
“It was really fun to watch from my perspective — just seeing the competitive fire in our kids and showing that they weren’t going to be denied.”
Tomlin said the game-winning trek was a credit to his players’ diligence in the strength and conditioning department.
“That drive is the reason our kids work so, so hard — in my opinion, harder than anyone else in the state,” Tomlin said. “The work that they put in all summer and all year long is what gives us a shot in situations like that when it comes down to the end.”
It appeared that Lincoln East (5-4) might be able to run out the clock before Grand Island came up with the defensive stop with four minutes to go. Linebacker Jordan Hofeldt sacked Walters for a 10-yard loss to help end the Spartans’ next-to-last possession.
“That was the first time we ran (Hofeldt’s blitz) all night and Jordan disguised it well and had a nice burst, coming around the edge,” Tomlin said. “He just has a knack of covering that last 5 yards really fast. That was a huge, huge play for us because they were bleeding the time out and we needed a response.”
Francl finished with 154 yards rushing on 26 carries. The senior also came up big on defense with 12 total tackles, including two tackles for loss.
Cahoy was 19 of 31 passing for 202 yards and two TDs, including a 20-yard scoring pass to Douglass and a 27-yard TD strike to Blake Leiting. Douglass had six receptions for 96 yards to go with an interception on defense, while Leiting had three catches for 51 yards.
The Islanders outgained Lincoln East 378-253 in total offense, but were hurt by penalties throughout. Grand Island was flagged 11 times for 105 yards, including five holding penalties that stalled drives.
Braxton Mendez drilled field goals of 39 and 34 yards in the third quarter. Mendez, a sophomore, is now 5 for 5 on field-goal attempts this season.
Grand Island qualified for the state football playoffs for the seventh consecutive season under Tomlin. The Islanders, who will be making their 34th playoff appearance overall, have qualified 15 times under Tomlin, including 15 of the last 16 seasons.
Unofficially, Grand Island will host a first-round playoff game next Friday at Memorial Stadium. Official pairings will be released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday.
“Assuming that we’re going to host, this win was absolutely immense for us,” Tomlin said. “When you can be in your own locker room and play in front of your home fans on your home field, it gives you a heck of an advantage. That’s going to be big for our kids.”
Sextro agreed.
“This win is huge because it gets us a home game in the playoffs and we’re hoping that it gets us on the more favorable side of the bracket,” Sextro said. “There are still great teams all around and no matter who we face in the playoffs is going to be good, but this helps us get where we wanted to be.”
