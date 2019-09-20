Coming off last week’s subpar defensive performance, Grand Island Senior High’s defensive unit was taken to task by the Islanders’ coaching staff.
Seven days later, Class A No. 8-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Grand Island responded in a big way, limiting North Platte to 144 yards of total offense while recording its first shutout of the season in a 35-0 victory Friday on Hall of Fame night at Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs (0-4) had 19 offensive snaps in Islander territory. North Platte’s best chance to score was a 36-yard field goal attempt with 5:44 left in the second quarter that came up short.
“Defensively, I thought we responded pretty well,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “North Platte had a good drive against us late in the first half and did some good things and we made some adjustments and were able to hold them without scoring.
“Overall, we played more crisply, we tackled a lot better and North Platte has a tough offense to defend. They’ve got a good quarterback and some good players who run it well, but our defense had a little bit more of an edge to us tonight.”
In a 42-21 win at Papillion-La Vista on Sept. 13, Grand Island allowed 247 yards rushing (an average of 7.3 yards per carry). That was cause for concern for Tomlin with North Platte coming to town, averaging nearly 300 yards rushing per game with its flex-bone offensive scheme.
“Coach put a lot of pressure on — he didn’t beat around the bush and told us it was up to us and we needed to shut that down,” Grand Island senior defensive end Alex Rodriguez said. “We really wanted to do it for him and we got the job done. Our chemistry has come along week by week and I think we’re making some huge strides.”
Linebacker Daylon Keolavone had eight total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, to lead Grand Island’s defense, while teammate Broc Douglass had seven total stops. Blake Leiting recovered a fumble for the Islanders (4-0).
Tomlin credited Rodriguez and his fellow defensive linemen for their role in the shutout.
“They were the unsung heroes because they might not have gotten a lot of tackles, but they created some space for our linebackers to scrape,” Tomlin said. “They were really big.”
Grand Island limited North Platte to 133 yards rushing and 11 yards passing. The Bulldogs, whose arrival was delayed due to a car accident that closed I-80 Friday afternoon and forced kickoff to be pushed back 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m., converted just 2 of 9 third-down opportunities.
“It was definitely a case where we came in this week with a different attitude,” Rodriguez said. “We had to want it a little more — play with that edge. You have to want it more than the other team and that was definitely a huge part of what we were able to do tonight.”
Gaven Aken led the offense for Grand Island, rushing 17 times for 89 yards and two TDs. Quarterback Carson Cahoy was 6 of 9 passing for 61 yards and carried four times for 45 yards and a TD. Caleb Francl and Braxton Mendez also rushed for Islander scores.
Grand Island rested its starting offensive skill-position players in the second half, but still managed 326 total yards. The Islanders rushed 38 times for 229 yards, averaging 6 yards per carry.
“Offensive line-wise, I thought we continued to make progress and our backs — Caleb and Gaven — ran hard,” Tomlin said. “I thought Carson had a nice game with his feet and with his arm. Offensively, we were very, very solid and scored on our first four offensive possessions.”
Tomlin was also pleased with the strides Grand Island made in its kicking game and kickoff coverage.
“We saw areas of improvement that we had to see,” Tomlin said. “That always makes you feel good as a coach and gives the kids some confidence. It’s so important that we continue to get better over the next two weeks in every area, so that when the mountain gets steep, we have the reserves to call on.
“There’s a difference between winning and our success and excellence and we need to focus on excellence. If we do that, that will help our stretch run.”
