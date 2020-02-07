The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team is keeping one piece of tradition going.
The Islanders (11-2) will be competing in the state duals tournament for the seventh time in the eight-year history of the event.
Grand Island, ranked No. 2 in the NSWCA dual rankings, opens the duals with No. 7 Kearney at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
Grand Island coach Joey Morrison said it’s a great feeling to keep that piece of tradition going.
“It’s something we always look forward to,” he said. “It’s a way to show how great our kids are across the board and not focus on one or two or three individuals. Everyone has a role at duals and we’re just excited about it.
“I’m proud of our kids and our staff. We’ve been consistent throughout the year and stuck together.”
The Islanders will be facing Kearney for the third time this season and the second time in three days.
Grand Island posted a 45-33 victory during the Flatwater Fracas in mid December but the Bearcats turned the tables with a 45-24 win Thursday in Kearney.
“That’s (two times in three days) just the way the cards fell,” Morrison said. “We’re just going to make the most of our opportunities. They have a great team and really put on a great show. Coach Ty Swarm does a great job. I have a ton of respect for what they do over there.”
The Islanders have three wrestlers ranked in the NSWCA rankings in Ein Obermiller (No. 3 at 106 pounds), Juan Pedro (No. 1 at 113) and Blake Cushing (No. 2 at 126).
On paper, No. 1 and defending duals champion Millard South is probably the favorite, but Morrison said the Class A field should still be very competitive.
“There are eight quality teams that will be competing this weekend,” Morrison said. “I think they are the best eight teams in Class A and are all positioned the way they should be. It’s going to take everybody to do their part for us to be successful this weekend.
“We’ll need to be ready in every dual we compete in this weekend. We’ll need everyone to be as sharp as possible if we are going to be successful.”
The area will have four other teams competing in the duals.
There are three teams competing in Class B with No. 1 Hastings, No. 4 Adams Central and No. 5 Central City. All Class B duals begin at 9 a.m.
Hastings is the No. 1 seed and they take on Minden.
The Tigers are making their fifth appearance to the state duals. They finished third in last year’s dual.
Adams Central is the No. 2 seed and take on No. 7 Gering. The Patriots are making their third trip.
Central City is the No. 5 seed and battle No. 2 Bennington. The Bison are in the duals for the sixth time in school history. They finished as the Class C state runner-up in 2013.
Burwell is the only team in Class D. The No. 3 Longhorns, who are making their fifth state dual appearance, openswith No. 6 Elkhorn Valley at 10:30 a.m. Burwell won the Class D duals in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2017 and 2019.
Semifinal action will get underway at 2 p.m. and the championship duals will begin at around 5:30 p.m.
