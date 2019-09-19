Grand Island Senior High is off to a 3-0 start and ranked No. 8 in Class A.
But the Islanders are still looking for a complete performance, especially on the defensive side.
They would love to get a hall of fame worthy performance in Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against North Platte.
During halftime, the fifth class of the Islander Football Hall of Fame will be inducted.
This weekend has quickly become an anticipated yearly tradition since starting in 2015.
“It’s a great atmosphere,” Islander coach Jeff Tomlin said. “We have the inductees that are still living — the individual inductees and even the team members that are alive from the teams that we induct — come in our locker room. They’re around our kids. It’s a special thing for our kids.
“They want to play hard. They want to impress them. They want to put on a great show, so that’s a big deal. It’s gradually gained momentum, so it’s a week we look forward to each year.”
Among this year’s inductees is Jake Gdowski, who becomes the second Islander Hall of Fame member who was coached by Tomlin after Sam Foltz was honored last year.
“It’s really special,” Tomlin said. “Sam went in last year and now Jake Gdowski goes in. He’s in one of the first three or four classes that I had. What an incredible player.
“It means a lot to our staff because a lot of our staff coached Jake. We’ve been around for a while, so to see one of ours go in that played is really special. I can’t think of anybody more deserving than Jake.”
North Platte (0-3) looks to play spoiler after facing three opponents — Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff, Columbus and Fremont — that are a combined 8-1.
The Bulldogs are averaging 293.5 yards rushing per game.
“They’re running the flexbone really well,” Tomlin said. “They’re rushing for a lot of yards and it’s a physical, downhill deal. Obviously, when you face something once a year you need to spend some extra time. We spent some extra time in the summer. We spent some extra time in camps just defending options. It’s not really foreign to our kids, but it’s important this week to all be on the same page. ...
“They’re a much better football team than their record indicates, and they’re a longtime rival of Grand Island’s for decades and decades and decades. We know they’re going to come in an play good football.”
North Platte is the third straight winless opponent that the Islanders have faced. Their next two opponents, Lincoln North Star and Omaha Bryan, are also 0-3 entering this week’s games.
Tomlin said Grand Island can’t afford to overlook anybody.
“I don’t think it was a problem in Week 2 (against Lincoln High),” he said. “I think it was maybe an issue in Week 3, not so much that we didn’t have the respect for Papillion because they’re an excellent team, but it was mental mistakes and not being sharp.
“That’s all got to be eliminated, and we’ve got to play much sharper and play to a standard. We don’t want to play to a vision of success, we want to play to a vision of excellence. If we play to that standard, success will take care of itself. I’d rather be excellent and maybe lose a tight one than be lousy.”
After beating Papillion-La Vista 42-21, the Islanders are still waiting for everything to click on defense.
“I’m still waiting for our defense to gain an identity,” Tomlin said. “I don’t know that we’ve really found our identity yet as an individual defense. We have the same goals and we have basically the same scheme, but every defense as well as offense has to formulate its own identity of what they’re about. I think we’re still searching for that.
“Now, in Week 4, it’s pretty urgent that we find it. I’m hoping our kids come out and play the way Islander defenses have played for many, many, many decades leading up to now. If they do, then we’ll be fine. I know we have that capability.”
Northwest (2-1) at Aurora (1-2)
Northwest and Aurora will continue their respective loaded schedules with their annual rivalry game.
Both teams enter Friday’s 7 p.m. showdown coming off losses.
Last week, Northwest gave Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff its first challenge of the season before the Bearcats scored the winning touchdown with 1:17 remaining. That loss coupled with an earlier win over now No. 8 McCook vaulted the Vikings up four spots in the Omaha World-Herald’s ratings to No. 4.
Aurora lost to C-1 No. 1 Wahoo 28-6 after falling to No. 3 Adams Central 24-8 in the opener. The Huskies are currently rated No. 6 in Class C-1.
GICC (3-0) at North Bend Central (3-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic attempts to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 2012 when the Crusaders take on North Bend Central in a battle of undefeateds. Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Last year, North Bend Central handed the Crusaders their first loss of the season 41-37.
The Tigers have a balanced offense with an average of 210 yards passing and 204 yards rushing per game. Junior Ethan Mullally has rushed for 453 yards on 51 carries with seven touchdowns while senior quarterback Austin Endorf is 56-for-73 for 627 yards with nine TDs and two interceptions.
Heartland Lutheran (2-0) at Santee (1-1)
Six-man No. 10-rated Heartland Lutheran goes after its first 3-0 start when it travels to Santee for a 2 p.m. afternoon kickoff.
Santee beat Hampton 51-38 in its opener before falling to No. 2 McCool Junction 67-14 last week.
Heartland Lutheran looks to continue to build momentum towards October showdowns against No. 1 Harvard and No. 8 Dorchester.
