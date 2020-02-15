Grand Island Senior High took the series lead over Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday.
In the first meeting of the schools’ boys basketball programs, the Class A No. 10-rated Islanders overcame an early 10-point deficit to rally past the C-2 No. 3 Crusaders 62-56 in the finale of the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Senior High was ice cold from the start, going 4-for-17 from the floor and 0-for-6 from the line in the first quarter.
But a basket by Them Koang with five minutes remaining put the Islanders back up for good 48-47. With only three turnovers in the game and a 14-for-21 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, GISH was able to lock down the win down the stretch.
“We got it done,” Senior High coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Our kids were tight. That first half we were 2-for-10 from the free-throw line. We didn’t handle our scout really well. Offensively we were a little out of sorts.
“Credit to Grand Island Central Catholic. They do a really good job defensively. They’re really well-coached and they make things really tough on you. And they’re winners.”
But after trailing 18-8 after the miserable first quarter, the Islanders (14-7) closed to 27-24 by halftime and hit 7 of 9 shots in the second quarter.
“That meant a whole bunch because once we started shooting better, we were able to lock in on defense,” said Koang, who finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds. “Then everything started going our way.”
Slough said his team’s nerves were showing early in its role as the larger school expected to win in these types of games.
“In the pregame warmups I thought we were tight,” he said. “I thought we had some nerves. These kids had a lot of pressure on them to win this basketball game, so I think you saw that a little bit through the first three quarters.”
GICC coach Tino Martinez regretted that the Crusaders (19-3) weren’t able to extend the lead even further in the first quarter.
“The start could have been better,” he said. “They killed us on the boards in the first half. They got a lot of second shots. I thought the first quarter could have been better for us.
“I thought we executed well and took them out of what they wanted to do a little bit. But Them missed a couple inside and they didn’t make any free throws in the first quarter. A few things went our way.”
The Islanders hung right behind the Crusaders in the second half before finally passing them up in the fourth quarter.
“We got going downhill,” Slough said. “I think that our depth and our athleticism wore on them a little bit in the fourth quarter, and I thought plays that they were making in the first half we were making in the second half.”
Jayden Byabato again was a spark in his role off the bench, putting up 22 points and going 6-for-8 from the line in the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Slough said. “It just seems like every night somebody different steps up. It doesn’t matter who gets the glory on this team, we all understand our roles and we’re all willing scorers when we have to be. They just refuse to lose.”
Martinez pointed to a stretch of the fourth quarter when Senior High outscored Central Catholic 14-3 to go up 56-48 as the biggest difference in the contest.
“I’m really happy with how we competed and performed,” he said. “We had about a four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter that really hurt us as far as decision-making. They capitalized on that.
“I’m proud of our effort. I thought we played well enough to win most of the game, but unfortunately it’s a 32-minute game and you’ve got to put all 32 minutes together. We came up about four minutes short.”
It was a special win for the Islanders.
“It really means a lot to us,” Koang said. “Central Catholic is a city rival. We really wanted to get this. At first things weren’t going our way. We were able to tighten up and get things under control. We got in the driver’s seat and were able to win. Now we’re able to celebrate this big win that means so much to us.”
Koby Bales led Central Catholic with 22 points and 13 boards.
Regardless of the outcome, both coaches felt they got the type of game and atmosphere they wanted in a first-of-its-kind intracity matchup.
“I appreciate the environment,” Slough said. “I appreciate the opportunity to play these guys from Tino. I think we were able to showcase what we’re about, and our program is pretty darn good too.”
Martinez said: “One, we wanted to get a fun atmosphere for the kids. Jeremiah and I talked about that with each other before we agreed to the game. Second, we knew we were going to play a good opponent. For what we want to accomplish as a team, I knew this game was going to help us regardless of the score.
“We’ve got a lot of film that we can learn from. We’ve got to use this game to build on for a stretch run here.”
When will the next game in the series come? Who knows, but it was a winning matchup for the players in an environment like the Heartland Events Center, according to Koang.
“I love it,” he said with a smile. “I’d do this maybe 100 times over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.