Grand Island Senior High met up with Lincoln High at the wrong point of the season.
The Links posted their eighth win in the last 12 matches by downing the Islanders 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 on Thursday.
“We’re playing our top volleyball right now,” Lincoln High coach Stephanie Wilcox said. “We started off slow at the beginning of the season. We’ve got a few injured right now, and our JV players are coming up and stepping it up. I’m really excited about what they’re doing.”
Islanders coach Bill Root said this was a different type of loss than Tuesday’s sweep at Lincoln Southeast.
“I thought we were a lot better than Tuesday night,” he said. “We didn’t practice very well Monday and had a good practice (Wednesday). When you only have one win, the confidence is a big issue. We performed a lot better in practice.”
Grand Island (1-19) scored the first point of the match but never led again in any set.
“We knew it was going to be tough coming off the bus with the long drive, but they come out with fire and did what they needed to do,” Wilcox said. “Our passing was the best passing we’ve had all season long. I’m really excited to see them continue that.”
Root said the Links (11-8) made things tough for his Islanders.
“The credit goes to Lincoln High,” he said. “They played really well, had few errors and they’re a good team. They’ve beaten a lot of teams that we lost to.”
Problems in the serving game didn’t help the Islanders.
“We do pretty well in the serving part, and tonight we didn’t serve as well and didn’t receive as well as we want to,” Root said. “But we’ll just keep working at it. We have to do two things pretty well, and then we have a good attack. But they had us out of system, and they were in system most of the night.”
Kyndal Hudson finished with 13 kills to lead the Links. Taylor Stuka and Tyrah Woods each added eight while Paige Christopersen recorded 17 set assists.
Anna McCoy topped the Islanders with seven kills. Grace Johnson and Emma Hilderbrand each added four while Camaron Pfeifer finished with 12 set assists.
Lincoln High (11-8) 25 25 25
Grand Island (1-19) 16 15 17
LINCOLN HIGH (kills-aces-blocks)—Hailee Olberding 2-0-1, Taylor Haywood 3-2-0, Kyndal Hudson 13-0-2, Taylor Stuka 8-0-0, Holly Stoebner 1-0-0, Tyrah Woods 8-0-2, Paige Christophersen 0-2-0, Faith Van Eck 0-0-0, Ariana Hoadland 1-0-1. Totals 36-4-6.
GRAND ISLAND—Ella Beckstrom 3-1-0, Camaron Pfeifer 0-0-0, Anna McCoy 7-0-0, Grace Johnson 4-2-0, Tori Hale 0-1-0, Lilly Reed 2-0-1, Emma Smith 1-0-0, Kaylee Hemingway 0-0-0, Emma Hilderbrand 4-0-1. Total 21-4-2
Set assists—LH: Christophersen 17, Haywood 13, Olberding 1, Van Eck 1, Woods 1. GI: Pfeifer 12, Hale 5, Hemingway 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.