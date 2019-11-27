Presented with an invitation to play bonus high school football, Grand Island Senior High’s Caleb Francl and Broc Douglass didn’t hesitate to accept.
Francl and Douglass will be representing the Islanders for Team Nebraska against Iowa in the fifth annual River Battle Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“I thought it was a pretty cool opportunity,” said Francl, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior linebacker and running back for Grand Island. “When someone offers you a chance to play in another high school football game, obviously — if you love the game — you’re going to want to take it.”
The Nebraska-Iowa series is tied 2-2. Last year, a Nebraska squad that included former Islanders Sam Sims and Eric Allen defeated Iowa 35-20.
Douglass said he was honored to receive the invitation.
“It’s great, being able to represent Grand Island’s football program again,” Douglass said. “There are a lot of really talented players on the Nebraska team and I’m just happy to get the opportunity to be a part of it.”
Also playing for Nebraska’s squad will be Adams Central quarterback Evan Johnson, who guided the Patriots to an 11-1 record and an appearance in the Class C-1 state football playoff semifinals.
The 6-3, 200-pounder completed 156 of 260 pass attempts (60 percent) for 2,224 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions during his senior season, surpassing current Nebraska coach Scott Frost’s Class C-1 career record for passing yardage.
Despite battling injuries early in the season, Francl still managed to have a productive year and help the Islanders (9-2) advance to the quarterfinals of the Class A state playoffs.
He rushed for 694 yards and 12 TDs on just 112 carries and had 25 receptions for 255 yards and two more scores.
While he was a key offensive cog for the Islanders, where Francl shined the brightest was from his outside linebacker position as he recorded a team-high 87 total tackles, including 30 solo stops, four sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also forced four fumbles, recovered three fumbles, broke up two passes, had one interception and blocked three kicks.
“That kid is just everywhere on the football field,” Douglass said of Francl. “He’s gashing teams with 10-yard carries every time we needed him on offense and then he was always making plays on defense and on special teams.
“Caleb’s leadership was also a big part of our team, too. He worked hard to keep everyone together and push everyone to be the best player they could be.”
Douglass finished his senior season with 60 receptions for 1,016 yards and 12 TDs, becoming the first Islander to have a 1,000-yard receiving season.
The 6-1, 170-pounder also had 53 total tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions as a safety and returned kicks and punts for Grand Island, producing a team-high 1,478 all-purpose yards.
Francl said the thing that comes to mind about Douglass on the field is his ability to make circus catches and routinely come away with 50-50 balls.
“I’ll definitely remember all the crazy catches Broc made,” Francl said. “You’d see the ball go up into the air and think to yourself, ‘He might not be able to get this one,’ and then he would always end up getting there and making the catch somehow, some way.”
Like several other uncommitted players, Douglass said he views the River Battle Bowl as an opportunity to possibly catch the eye of college recruiters.
“I’m still considering some options and we’ll see what happens,” said Douglass, who has received offers from NCAA Div. II Wayne State and NAIA programs Morningside and Midland. “I’ve had some good visits and met a lot of great coaches. Now, it just comes down to trying to figure out where the best fit is.”
As for Francl, his college plans are set. He has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from FCS South Dakota State in Brookings, selecting the Jackrabbits over scholarship offers from NCAA Div. II programs Augustana, Nebraska-Kearney and Southwest Minnesota State.
“It’s nice to be knowing where I’m going to college and not have to worry heavily about putting on a great performance, but when you’re a competitor, you always want to play well and you want to win,” Francl said. “To be able to represent your state against a neighboring state will be a lot of fun and I’m really looking forward to it.”
