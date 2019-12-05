Grand Island boys swimming team started the season in style by sweeping Hastings and Kearney Thursday at the Grand Island YMCA.
“That was the first time we swept both Hastings and Kearney for many years,” Grand Island coach Brian Jensen said.
Grand Island downed Kearney 55-39 and defeated Hastings 59-35. Hastings beat Kearney 49-45 in the third leg of the triangular.
Jensen said it was a good start to the season for the boys team.
“It went about as expected,” Jensen said. “The boys looked very good. My older boys swam extremely well. Jonathan (Novinski) made two automatics. Kai (Wilson) was probably two secondaries. Colby Setlik swam well, Will Smith a senior captain swam well in both his events, and Doug (Lewandowski) swam very well as well.”
Novinski won the 200 IM in an automatic qualifying time of 2:16.52. Freshman Luke Dankert was second in a secondary qualifying time of 2:22.97.
Dankert also won the 100 breaststroke in a secondary qualifying time of 1:12.07.
Novinski also had an automatic qualifying times in the 100 free (53.84) and the 50 free (25.09).
Wilson, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Setlik and Novinski teamed up to win the 400 free in a secondary qualifying time (3:57.18).
Novinski, Dankert, Wilson and Lewandowski won the 200 free relay in a secondary qualifying time (1:44.41).
The 200 medley relay of Morgan Marsh, Josh Grosvenor, Mathew Trejo and Jordan Winton won (1:56.35) with an automatic state qualifying time.
Wilson won the 200 free (2:09.73) and the 400 free (4:32.03), both secondary state qualifying times.
“My freshman boys Michael and Luke swam really well,” Jensen said. They’re still learning a few things yet, especially on how to do relays, so that’ll come.”
The Grand Island girls downed Hastings 50-44 but fell to Kearney 49.5-44.5. Kearney downed Hastings 59-35 in the other leg of the meet.
“The girls were just trying to work through things,” Jensen said. “They’re all sick or beat up. So the fact that we had a chance to sweep everything was pretty good. I mean it came down to the last event on the girls in the relay and they beat Hastings but didn’t beat Kearney. That’s a matter of I just had to rearrange everything and we were just hoping to finish that one.”
The Grand Island girls 200 medley relay of Avery Hermesch, Alyssa Davies, Presley Lilienthal and Brenda Emerick took first in 2:24.16.
Ianna Fill won the 200 IM (2:47.11) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.33) and Ashlyn Muhlbach won the 100 butterfly (1:19.76).
“As beat up as they were, the girls gave some pretty good efforts,” Jensen said. “Reagan Greer swam really well. She gave a really strong effort on relays. So there’s some bright spots for the girls. This year will be an experiment on the girls side, We’ll take what we can get out of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.