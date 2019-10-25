KEARNEY — Getting personal bests was what you want to get at the state meet.
Grand Island Senior High cross country coach Scott Hirchert saw a lot of that from the Islanders.
That helped the Islanders finish fifth in the Class A standings with 131 points Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
“We had a great day with a lot of PRs. If you do that at the state meet, you had a great day,” Hirchert said. “What more can you ask from your kids.”
And the Islanders got two medals in the process. Juan Garcia led Grand Island with an eighth-place finish, while Jacob Kosmicki took 11th (16:30.3).
Kosmicki finished his Islander career with his second medal after placing sixth in 2018.
“Jacob was our only medalist last year and this year, we got two,” Hirchert said. “Hopefully we can keep building from that.”
For Kosmicki, it was a great ending to an up and down season after missing most of the early part with a leg injury. Kosmicki, who fell down during about the first 700 meters of the race, said finishing with another medal is a great way for him to end it.
“Facing setbacks is hard in the moment but honestly, I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot this year. It’s been invaluable, even though it wasn’t the best but there’s been lessons learned.
“And for us to leave state with two medalists says a lot about the team culture that we have established. I have great teammates and we’ve worked hard all season.”
NW’s Campbell brings home 15th-place medal
John Campbell decided to give cross country a shot during his junior year.
One year later, it turned out to be a good decision.
Competing in cross country in only his second season, the Northwest senior finished his career with a 15th-place finish (16:57.97) in the Class B race.
Campbell said he enjoyed the ride from the start to ending his career with a medal.
“Coming in my junior year off of knee surgery, I didn’t know what to expect,” Campbell said. “It was incredible from the start. Coach (Joel) Hope and my teammates had my back from the beginning and I can’t thank them enough. That includes coach (Mike) Witt and coach (Vince) Zavala. Without them, I wouldn’t even be close to where I’m at today.”
Hope said it’s been a season where any one of the five seniors, whether it was AJ Warner, Caleb Harb, Trevor Fisher or Colby Hayes, that would be the Vikings top runner. He said Campbell had been coming strong in the past few weeks.
“John has been running well for us,” Hope said. “For him to be in only his second year and have the confidence to run a race like he did was great to see. He really ran well late in the race to stay in contention for a medal.”
Campbell’s effort helped the Vikings finish sixth with 115 points.
Hope said he’s happy with what Northwest did this year.
“We had a great year,” Hope said. “(Running at state) was a great way for our five seniors to end their career. They were great with their work ethic and to cap it off with a great state meet was great to see.”
Grand Island Central Catholic girls finished seventh in Class D. Raegan Gellatly was the highest Crusader finisher at 26th (21:30.1).
