Another big scoring night from Grand Island Senior High’s posts, another high team point total, another victory.
The Islanders have established a winning formula this season.
On Friday, 6-foot-8 sophomore Isaac Traudt put up 32 points while 6-6 senior Them Koang produced a double-double with 21 points and 12 boards. The duo led Grand Island to an 87-64 victory over winless Lincoln High.
“We definitely have a strength in the interior, and our guys do a good job of buying into that on the offensive side and getting the ball where it needs to be,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “In the first half, Isaac did a really good job of getting it going, and we did a nice job of feeding him. But we didn’t do a very good job of making sure that Them got touches.
“In the second half I thought we did a much better job early making sure that Them got touches, and then credit to Lincoln High — they just kept speeding us up. Once they did, they got us out of sync offensively.”
Traudt — who topped his career high 31-point effort against the Links in a 70-58 win on Dec. 7 — put up 20 points in the first half to stake the Islanders (6-4) out to a 36-23 halftime lead. He showed his versatility by sinking a pair of 3-pointers.
“We ran in transition pretty well and got a couple of things going early on in our offense, so I thought we did a pretty good job there,” Traudt said. “When we’re clicking together, it’s good.”
Koang was limited to six points before halftime, but that focus on getting him more touches paid instant dividends. He added seven points to his total in the first 2:04 after halftime.
Koang said the Islanders’ unselfishness is a big reason why the team has been so successful on the offensive end.
“What really works well offensively for us is just moving the ball around,” he said. “We get the ball to shooters and get inside-out threes, drive and all that. That’s what we do best.”
Lincoln High only trailed 15-14 after the first quarter before Grand Island started to pull away.
“We had attention to detail (in the second quarter),” Slough said. “In the first quarter, we had no attention to detail. Jaxon Barber is as talented of a player as we have on our state, and we wanted to squeeze him defensively and make it tough on him when he caught it. He had drive lines the whole first quarter.
“We started taking those away in the second.”
Barber finished with 31 points for the Links (0-10).
Jay Gustafson added 12 points with three 3-pointers for the Islanders, who are on a season-best three-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s game at Lincoln Southwest.
Grand Island 87, Lincoln High 64
LINCOLN HIGH (0-10)
Davis Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Simon Perkins 3-10 3-4 10, Jaxson Barber 9-17 11-14 31, Livon Ramsey 5-10 2-3 12, Bryson Faines 2-3 1-4 5, Tre Dixon 1-6 0-0 3, JaReese Lott-Buzby 0-3 0-0 0, Antonio Murrillo 1-4 1-3 3, Isaac Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 18-28 64.
GRAND ISLAND (6-4)
Jay Gustafson 4-5 1-1 12, Blake Leiting 3-5 1-3 7, Caleb Francl 1-4 1-2 4, Isaac Traudt 8-12 14-15 32, Them Koang 8-14 5-6 21, Jayden Byabato 3-7 3-4 9, Broc Douglass 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Tjaden 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Sextro 0-0 2-2 2, Caleb Coslor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-47 27-33 87.
Lincoln High 14 9 14 27—64
Grand Island 15 21 22 29—87
3-point field goals—LH 4-18 (Buchanan 0-1, Perkins 1-4, Barber 2-6, Ramsey 0-2, Dixon 1-3, Lott-Buzby 0-2, Murrillo 0-1), GI 6-12 (Gustafson 3-4Francl 1-3, Traudt 2-3, Byabato 0-2). Fouled out—Perkins, Francl. Rebounds—LH 33 (Barber 9), GI 34 (Koang 12). Assists—LH 2, GI 9 (Francl 3). Turnovers—LH 9, GI 13. Total fouls—LH 23, GI 19. Technical—Grand Island bench.
GIRLS
Lincoln High 51, Grand Island 33
Grand Island Senior High hung with Lincoln High for 1 1/2 quarters on Friday.
But eventually the Links’ height advantage paid off for them in a 51-33 victory.
“Sometimes it’s hard to have an answer for 6-foot when your tallest kid is 5-11 and they are 6-3 and 6-4,” Islanders coach Scott Hirchert said. “But I thought our kids battled.
“They keep working and taking steps forward. We’ll get things going. We just have to keep thinking positive, practicing hard and playing hard. Sooner or later, things will start going your way.”
Things went Grand Island’s way for the first 12 minutes. The Islanders led for much of that stretch until Lincoln High took the lead for good when 6-2 senior forward Nyayongah Gony had a steal and layup to make it 17-16 with 3:19 left in the first half.
That was the second basket in what would eventually become a 34-2 run, and the Islanders went almost 12 minutes without scoring at one point.
Gony finished with a game-high 24 points for Lincoln High.
Ella McDonald put up 11 points to lead the Islanders, who did a lot of things right early on, Hirchert said.
“We slowed down and handled their three-quarter pressure,” he said. “We hit some shots, which was big, and we rebounded the ball against their 6-footers. They missed some first shots, and we rebounded the ball.
“The kids played hard. We played for 32 minutes. We had some breakdowns here and there, but I’m proud of the way we responded.”
Lincoln High 51, Grand Island 33
LINCOLN HIGH (8-3)
Ariana Hoagland 1-3 1-2 3, Nyayongah Gony 9-13 6-7 24, Nyayien Koang 4-7 0-0 8, Kaysia Woods 3-17 0-0 7, Briauna Robinson 0-4 0-0 0, JazLynn Wilson 0-4 3-6 3, Jailynn Brill 3-3 0-0 6, Nyawarga Jock 0-1 0-0 0, Journee Martin 0-0 0-0 0, NaeNae Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Paige Christophersen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 10-15 51.
GRAND ISLAND (1-8)
Ella McDonald 4-7 0-0 11, Abbi Maciejewski 0-6 0-0 0, Claire Kelly 2-5 0-0 6, Tori Hale 1-7 0-0 2, Kamdyn Barrientos 2-6 2-2 6, Lilly Reed 3-4 0-4 6, Katie Zuelow 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 13-36 2-6 33.
Lincoln High 11 14 18 8—51
Grand Island 14 4 0 15—33
3-point field goals—LH 1-22 (Gony 0-1, Woods 1-13, Robinson 0-2, Wilson 0-4, Jock 0-1, Wynn 0-1), GI 5-11 (McDonald 3-4, Maciejewski 0-3, Kelly 2-2, Hale 0-2). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—LH, 39 (Gony 7), GI 21 (Maciejewski 4). Assists—LH 13 (Woods, Robinson 4), GI 8 (Maciejewski 5). Turnovers—LH 12, GI 22. Total fouls—LH 8, GI 13. Technicals—none.
