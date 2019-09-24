CAIRO – The Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team put on a good showing at its home invitational.
The Islanders medaled five runners to help them score 37 points Tuesday at Centura Hills Golf Course.
Grand Island won the meet by 16 points over North Platte.
“It was a good day for us,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “They all ran well today and stepped up for us.”
Jacob Kosmicki led the Islanders with a second-place finish at 17:00.63. It was the first time Grand Island senior had competed this season while resting a quad injury.
He was in first place for a majority of the race. But North Platte’s Evan Caudy passed him during the final stretch to win the race at 16:38.80. Hirchert said he was pleased with what he saw out of Kosmicki.
“It’s good to start getting him back,” he said. “And for the first time out, he didn’t look too bad. It’s just been a few practices while missing a week of running and riding on the bike. But I’m sure he’ll work his way back into it.”
Juan Garcia (fourth, 17:21.52), Eder Garcia (fifth, 17:38.51), Gage Long (11th, 18:22.26), and Jerome Silva (15th, 18:39.89) were the other medalists. They were packed together for a majority of the race, which Hirchert said was key.
“We feed off of everybody’s energy. When someone is running well, you want to run with them and pull people along. That’s great about this group,” Hirchert said. “But they all have been stepping up when Jacob was out. They continue to run well for us.”
The Grand Island girls finished third with 64 points while medaling three runners. North Platte took the girls title with 50 points, eight more than runner-up Hastings.
McKenna Marsh led the Islanders with a third-place finish (21:51), while Aubrey Pikop was right behind her at fourth (21:57) and Ashtyn Cheetsos taking sixth (22:46). Those efforts pleased Hirchert.
“They all ran very well,” he said. “I can’t complain with how they ran today.”
Hastings’ Chelsey Espinoza was the girls’ winner, clocking in at 20:28.
And the race was never in doubt. She was in the lead from the start of the race and cruised to win by 1:12 over North Platte’s Sarah Blaesi.
She said she was surprised to win it by that much, but said there wasn’t much strategy involved.
“I just wanted to compete. When people take off, I’m going to take off. That was just my mindset. It’s not even about winning,” Espinoza said. “But honestly, I didn’t expect to win by as much as I did.”
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Raegan Gellatly earned a medal as she finished 14th (23:58).
Due to problems with the timing system, full results were not made available.
