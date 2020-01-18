Individual leaders
Takedowns Total
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 93
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 82
Grady Griess, Northwest 63
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 63
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 58
Collin Quandt, Northwest 47
Riley Waddington, Wood River 47
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 46
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 43
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 42
Damen Pape, Hastings 42
Escapes Total
Bryce Sutton, Central City 22
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 21
Jaxson Schafer, Boone Central/NG 21
Kane VonBonn, Central City 21
Caden Frderiksen, Northwest 21
Mason Tenski, Twin River 20
Jaramie Elton, Central City 19
Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 19
Aiden Nore, Boone Central/NG 19
Tyler Salpas, Grand Island 19
Nearfalls
2-pt 3-pt Total
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 25 33 58
Trevor Kluck, Aurora` 16 28 44
Brody Arrants, Grand Island 12 19 31
Landon Weidner, Hastings 13 15 28
Kole Fiala, Aurora 17 10 27
Dyson Kunz, Central City 12 15 27
Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 17 9 26
Collin Quandt, Northwest 7 19 26
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 12 13 25
Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 7 16 23
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 16 6 22
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 15 7 22
Jeremy Oswald, Aurora 7 15 22
Reversals Total
Beau Zoucha, Twin River 19
Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 17
Jackson Schafer, Boone Central/NG 17
Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 15
Markus Miller, Hastings 15
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 15
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 15
Slate Michael, Twin Loup 14
Jett Samuelson, Hastings 13
Jaramie Elton, Central City 13
Roy Guzman, Palmer 13
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Oscoela 13
Pins Total
Dyson Kunz, Central City 23
Sam Moore, Central City 21
Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 21
Damen Pape, Hastings 21
Austin Cooley, Northwest 20
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Oscoela 20
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 19
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 19
Brady Isley, Northwest 19
Grady Griess, Northwet 18
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 18
Derek Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Riley Waddington, Wood River 18
Team Leaders
Takedowns
Aurora 432
Northwest 353
Cross County/Osceola 306
Central City 291
Twin Loup 288
Broken Bow 283
Adams Central 240
Boone Central/NG 232
Twin River 226
St. Paul 213
Escapes
Aurora 184
Northwest 178
Boone Central/NG 156
Central City 135
Wood River 121
Twin River 118
Ord 110
Twin Loup 92
Palmer 89
Adams Central 88
Reversals
Central City 97
Twin River 95
Aurora 88
St. Paul 82
Twin Loup 77
Palmer 74
Northwest 70
Adams Central 69
Cross County/Osceola 69
Boone Central/NG 67
Broken Bow 63
Nearfalls
Aurora 221
Twin Loup 164
Cross County/Osceola 146
Northwest 135
Central City 129
St. Paul 107
Adams Central 100
Boone Central/NG 98
Burwell 90
Broken Bow 88
Pins
Aurora 153
Northwest 151
Adams Central 148
Ravenna 148
Twin Loup 146
Central City 142
Ord 126
Broken Bow 121
St. Paul 121
Cross County/Osceola 113
Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.
