Individual leaders

Takedowns Total

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 93

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 82

Grady Griess, Northwest 63

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 63

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 58

Collin Quandt, Northwest 47

Riley Waddington, Wood River 47

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 46

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 43

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 42

Damen Pape, Hastings 42

Escapes Total

Bryce Sutton, Central City 22

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 21

Jaxson Schafer, Boone Central/NG 21

Kane VonBonn, Central City 21

Caden Frderiksen, Northwest 21

Mason Tenski, Twin River 20

Jaramie Elton, Central City 19

Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 19

Aiden Nore, Boone Central/NG 19

Tyler Salpas, Grand Island 19

Nearfalls

2-pt 3-pt Total

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 25 33 58

Trevor Kluck, Aurora` 16 28 44

Brody Arrants, Grand Island 12 19 31

Landon Weidner, Hastings 13 15 28

Kole Fiala, Aurora 17 10 27

Dyson Kunz, Central City 12 15 27

Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 17 9 26

Collin Quandt, Northwest 7 19 26

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 12 13 25

Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 7 16 23

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 16 6 22

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 15 7 22

Jeremy Oswald, Aurora 7 15 22

Reversals Total

Beau Zoucha, Twin River 19

Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 17

Jackson Schafer, Boone Central/NG 17

Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 15

Markus Miller, Hastings 15

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 15

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 15

Slate Michael, Twin Loup 14

Jett Samuelson, Hastings 13

Jaramie Elton, Central City 13

Roy Guzman, Palmer 13

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Oscoela 13

Pins Total

Dyson Kunz, Central City 23

Sam Moore, Central City 21

Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 21

Damen Pape, Hastings 21

Austin Cooley, Northwest 20

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Oscoela 20

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 19

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 19

Brady Isley, Northwest 19

Grady Griess, Northwet 18

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 18

Derek Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Riley Waddington, Wood River 18

Team Leaders

Takedowns

Aurora 432

Northwest 353

Cross County/Osceola 306

Central City 291

Twin Loup 288

Broken Bow 283

Adams Central 240

Boone Central/NG 232

Twin River 226

St. Paul 213

Escapes

Aurora 184

Northwest 178

Boone Central/NG 156

Central City 135

Wood River 121

Twin River 118

Ord 110

Twin Loup 92

Palmer 89

Adams Central 88

Reversals

Central City 97

Twin River 95

Aurora 88

St. Paul 82

Twin Loup 77

Palmer 74

Northwest 70

Adams Central 69

Cross County/Osceola 69

Boone Central/NG 67

Broken Bow 63

Nearfalls

Aurora 221

Twin Loup 164

Cross County/Osceola 146

Northwest 135

Central City 129

St. Paul 107

Adams Central 100

Boone Central/NG 98

Burwell 90

Broken Bow 88

Pins

Aurora 153

Northwest 151

Adams Central 148

Ravenna 148

Twin Loup 146

Central City 142

Ord 126

Broken Bow 121

St. Paul 121

Cross County/Osceola 113

Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.

