IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida, threw down 21 dunks and held off Millard North in the fourth quarter to post a 74-69 victory Saturday at the Heartland Hoops Classic.
IMG, the defending national champion and ranked No. 23 by MaxPreps, featured five players 6-foot-10 or taller.
Mark Williams, a 7-foot-1 Duke commit, led the Ascenders with 18 points.
Millard North’s five-star recruit, junior Hunter Sallis, had a game-high 23 points.
“They switch their defenses, and they couldn’t really match up with height,” IMG coach Sean McAloon said. “We might have set a record for lobs. We were able to do that, and the other thing was we were able to get some turnovers that got us down the floor. Then Sallis got his points, but we made him earn them.”
Millard North coach Tim Cannon had no complaints about the Mustangs’ performance in front of an estimated crowd of 5,500, including Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg.
“We all want to win, and everybody’s competitive. Nobody likes accepting losing, but I feel good about what we did,” he said. “I thought we never went away. It might have gotten to 11, but that’s what the timeouts were about – never give up. And they didn’t give up. …
“We competed all day long. I would have liked to have not given up 21 dunks. Sometimes we’re on the other end of that.”
McAloon was highly complementary of Millard North.
“They’re not ranked in the country, but they should be,” he said. “The way that they mix up their zones makes it tough on you. Sallis is a fantastic talent. Actually, they all are.
“I think the only reason they aren’t ranked in the country is because they haven’t stepped outside of Nebraska. But if anybody was willing to make the trip, they’d find out that they’re really good.”
IMG Academy (17-6) 21 14 19 20—74
Millard North (19-3) 23 10 17 19—69
IMG ACADEMY—Chikara Tanaka 2, Eric Dailey Jr. 8, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield 9, Matthew Murrell 16, Jaden Springer 6, Lynn Kidd 2, Mark Williams 18, Jarace Walker 13.
MILLARD NORTH—Saint Thomas 12, Hunter Sallis 23, Noah Erickson 6, Jasen Green 16, Max Murrell 12.
Sunrise CS 78, Bishop Walsh 37
Sunrise Christian Academy of Bel Aire, Kansas, cruised to a 78-37 win over Bishop Walsh of Cumberland, Maryland.
The Buffaloes (20-3) – ranked No. 9 nationally by MaxPreps – received 18 points from both Northwestern recruit Ty Barry and Kendall Brown, a five-star recruit with offers from a number of schools.
Travis Roberts topped Bishop Walsh (14-11) with 11 points.
Bishop Walsh (14-11) 8 13 10 6--37
Sunrise Christian (20-3) 13 22 21 22—78
BISHOP WALSH—Wilson Ramabu 5, Jalen Miller 10, Jordan Rayford 3, Malik Bowman 4, Nestor Dyachok 4, Travis Roberts 11.
SUNRISE CHRISTIAN—Davonte Jennings 4, Dillon Jones 5, Ty Berry 18, Willie Lightfoot 5, Kendall Brown 18, Gloire Houmba 2, Zachary Clemence 12, Jayden Stone 3, Shaedon Sharpe 10.
Kearney 73, Mount Michael Benedictine 50
Kearney raced out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter and went on to down Class B No. 5-rated Mount Michael Benedictine 73-50.
Colin Murray sank eight 3-pointers (two in every quarter) to finish with 26 points.
That broke both the Kearney school record and the Heartland Hoops Classic record for made threes.
Seth Stroh added 12 points for the Bearcats (11-10).
Mount Michael (17-5) 4 15 13 18—50
Kearney (11-10) 22 15 18 18—73
MOUNT MICHAEL BENEDITINE—Greg Gonzalez 8, Joe Bruggeman 4, Ethan Meduna 3, Airan Lopez 8, Joseph Chouinard 2, Kyle Pelan 8, Brad Bennett 8, Kaleb Brink 9.
KEARNEY—Easton Bruce 9, Seth Stroh 12, Trevor Cumpston 3, Preston Pearson 2, Colin Murray 26, Will Vanderbeek 8, Jack Johnson 9, Nate Jacobsen 4.
Auburn 73, Ogallala 68
Class C-1 No. 1-rated Auburn’s 13-for-18 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter held off No. 5 Ogallala for a 73-68 victory.
The Indians (17-4) trailed 39-29 at the half and 52-42 after three quarters but closed to within three points down the stretch.
Auburn (22-0) was paced by Josh Lambert’s 21 points. CJ Hughes added 19 and Cam Binder and Ryan Binder both had 12.
Carter Brown topped Ogallala with 23 points. Kadyn Marhenke had 16 and Adam Kroeger finished with 14.
Ogallala (17-4) 12 17 13 26—68
Auburn (22-0) 24 15 13 21—73
OGALLALA—Corbin Murphy 8, Carter Brown 23, Clayton Murphy 5, Quenten Gillen 2, Adam Kroeger 14, Dadyn Marhenke 16.
AUBURN—Cam Binder 12, CJ Hughes 19, Ryan Binder 12, Cade Patzel 1, Dan Frary 8, Josh Lambert 21.
Yutan 67, Elm Creek 46
Class C-2 No. 2-rated Yutan outscored Elm Creek 17-8 in the second quarter to start to pull away for a 67-46 victory.
Trey Knudsen led the Chieftains (18-3) with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Brady Timm added 17 points while Will Hays had 14 points with four 3-pointers.
Gage Clabaugh led Elm Creek (13-8) with 18 points. Trey Miner chipped in 11 for the Buffaloes.
Yutan (18-3) 16 17 22 12--67
Elm Creek (13-8) 10 8 19 9—46
YUTAN—Trey Knudsen 20, Will Hays 14, Joel Pleskac 2, Brady Timm 17, Sam Petersen 4, Isaiah Daniell 3, Colby Tichota 7.
ELM CREEK—Beau Knapp 3, Gage Clabaugh 18, Troy Brumels 4, Trey Miner 11, Karsten McCarter 9.
