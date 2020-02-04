It was a big weekend for Kansas City Chiefs fans.
ICYMI, and you probably didn’t, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years Sunday with a 31-20 victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV, live in Miami.
Wednesday there will be a parade in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Snow and cold won’t keep the loyal fans away. They will be celebrating that Chiefs win.
I had to watch the game again Monday afternoon to figure out just how it happened. It certainly looked bleak when the Chiefs were down 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter.
But three touchdowns in a span of five minutes was all it took to give the Chiefs the win.
And then it was over, and Chiefs Kingdom was celebrating the team’s first Super Bowl win since 1970.
It’s a good time to be a Chiefs fan. I didn’t know how many Chiefs fans I had on Facebook until now.
It’s a good time to be the Chiefs coach too. Andy Reid is the coach, and he should continue to be the coach until he no longer wants to be the coach.
With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Reid just might stick around for a few years.
I am so thankful to the Philadelphia Eagles for giving up on Reid. I have one Eagles fan on Facebook, and he was glad when his team got rid of Reid.
He couldn’t win the big one, my friend said. The Eagles went to the NFC championship game five times with Reid as the head coach, but only won once, and then lost in the Super Bowl.
Funny, that’s what they used to say about Tom Osborne. You know, he couldn’t win the big one either.
Until he did. Not once, but three times in four years.
I am thrilled for Andy Reid probably more so than anyone else involved with the whole thing. Give that man a double cheeseburger, with extra cheese.
So now we’ll be moving into the next phase of the Chiefs “dynasty.”
You know, the phase where they win again next year, and then another one after that, and then everyone — except the Chiefs fans — get tired of it and start rooting against them.
That may be the best part of a dynasty, you know, the part where nobody else likes you.
That’s when you know you’re something special.
In all seriousness, it’s too early to talk about a dynasty. This is truly the golden era of Chiefs football, but one Super Bowl does not a dynasty make.
And it’s not easy putting one Super Bowl after another.
New England went in 2018 and 2019. The Patriots lost to the Eagles in 2018 before beating the Rams last season.
Seattle won in 2014, but lost to the Patriots in 2015 and hasn’t been back since. The last team to win two in a row was the Patriots, way back in 2004-05.
It’s just hard to do because there are 31 other teams trying to do the same thing. A team not only has to be extremely good, but lucky as well to win the Super Bowl.
Maybe the Chiefs will be good enough to play in Super Bowl LV a year from now. Maybe they’ll make it to Super Bowl LVI in two years, or LVII, LVII, LIX or LX after that.
And through it all, no matter what happens, I’ll be cheering on the Chiefs for the rest of my life.
It’s what I do.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
