LINCOLN — The weekend ended in a somewhat disappointing fashion for the Nebraska volleyball team.
After an emotional five-set win at Minnesota Friday night, the Huskers were swept Sunday afternoon at Wisconsin.
But all in all, head coach John Cook said it was still a good weekend.
“This weekend was actually great,” Cook said. “Any time you can get a split against two top 10 teams back to back on the road it’s a good weekend. Obviously we would have liked to have beaten Wisconsin, but they played really well.
“And I learned that was our first loss in November since 2016, so I’m really proud about that.”
The loss to Wisconsin took away any realistic chance the sixth-rated Huskers had of getting a part of the Big Ten title. But they could have learned some things from that loss.
“I think for especially for our young players they’ve got a really good feel now for the level we got to go to this weekend next week going into the tournament,” Cook said. “And so we got to take care of business this week.”
Cook was glad that the Huskers pulled things together in the fifth set to beat Minnesota. Junior middle Lauren Stivrins took control of the huddle during the break between sets and laid out to her teammates just what they needed to do.
“I think Lauren is an emotional player, an emotional leader and she was talking from her heart,” Cook said. “I watched the fifth game last night on the TV version that you just see our team was glued to her, and that that’s something I want to show her because I think that should really validate all the work that she’s done, and these guys believe in her.”
Cook started working with Stivrins and setter Nicklin Hames in January to turn them into the kind of leaders he needed for the young Husker team. He said they’ve made great strides, but there is more for both of them to do.
“I still think she has a whole nother level of leadership, both her and Nicklin, and that will continue to develop,” Cook said. “These are the moments and the times when they get to work on that skill of being a great leader.”
The Huskers wind up the regular season at home Friday against Maryland and Saturday against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are just 14-16 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten, but they handed Wisconsin its only loss in conference play.
“We can’t finish first but we can finish second,” Cook said. “There’s going to be some big matches in Penn State, and there’s big matches here. I mean Ohio State beat Wisconsin so we got we got to deal with that.”
Cook said the Huskers prepare the same every week.
“Every week is the same, it doesn’t matter who we play or what happened, we’ll evaluate this weekend, we’ll look at the stats,” Cook said. “We’ll do video with them and point out the things we want to get better at this week and prepare like crazy for Maryland Ohio State.”
Although the Huskers won’t get to host a regional, they could very well host first- and second-round tournament matches.
“You know where we’re at in the RPI, or however they decide who does what, but we want to try to host for the first and second rounds,” Cook said. “We want to host our second round because I want to buy that students section tickets or pizza or whatever else they want, because they’ve been awesome this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.