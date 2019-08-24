Scott Frost’s second recruiting class was filled with several young players who are likely to play right away.
The are stacked with young talent like receiver Demariyon Houston, linebackers Garrett Nelson, defensive lineman Mosai Newsom, running backs Rahmir Johnson and Wan’Dale Robinson — who will split time in the backfield and as a receiver — and don’t forget quarterback Luke McCaffrey.
Even Bryce Benhart may get some time as a true freshman on the offensive line. That doesn’t happen every year.
But even with all that young talent, Frost needed some veterans at certain spots to help the Huskers get to where they want to be.
“If we have spots after (the early signing period), it’s going to be the best we can get,” Frost said in December. “Guys that fit us the best whether it’s a grad transfer, a junior college kid or a high school kid.”
He found those veterans in running back Dedrick Mills, receiver Kanawi Noa and nose tackle Darrion Daniels.
All three have played well in fall camp, and all three will have a role on the team this season. Exactly what that role is remains to be seen.
But at this point of time, it definitely appears that Mills will be the starter at running back.
The former Georgia Tech back seems to be exactly what the Huskers need. Sure, they like the explosiveness of players like Robinson, Maurice Washington and Johnson, but the Husker offense needs that hammer in the back field that can get the tough yards.
That’s where Mills comes in. He rushed for 771 yards as a true freshman at Georgia Tech in 2016.
Last year he rushed for 1,358 yards and 19 touchdowns for Garden County Community College in Kansas.
“We felt like we needed to add somebody that maybe had some experience,” Frost said.
“Getting to know Dedrick, he’s taken an unusual path to get where he is, but we really enjoyed being around him and getting to know him and seeing what he’s fought through.
“...He’s more of an every-down back, somebody that’s older and hopefully a little more durable, and a very talented player.”
It’s yet to be determined just what kind of a role Darrion Daniels will have alongside his younger brother Damion, but don’t be surprised if he starts at nose tackle. Darrion, who played four games at Oklahoma State a year ago before an injury ended his season, has already made an impact as a leader on the defensive line.
It looks like Noa will fit in well with the Husker receiving room after coming from the University of California as a graduate transfer. He had 51 catches for 1,145 yards and 10 TDs as a junior at Cal a year ago.
Noa transferred in May, but Frost wasn’t done yet with his roster yet. Eventually junior college defensive lineman Jahkeem Green got his academic affairs in order and arrived in Lincoln during fall camp.
At 6-5 and 315 pounds, Green was impressive enough that Frost even slowed down practice to allow him to participate shortly after he arrived on campus.
The Husker coaches expect a lot from Green.
“I’m sure he’ll challenge for a starting role,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “Just because he got here late doesn’t mean he can’t be in that thing.”
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said he’s happy to have Green in Lincoln.
“For as big as he is and as athletic as he is, I think he has the positional flexo to play end or nose for us,” Tuioti said. “That was one of the big reasons we wanted to get a big body like his here.”
Noa, Darrion Daniels, Mills and Green. That’s a pretty impressive list of experienced players that Frost added to his roster for this season. And that’s without mentioning tight end Travis Vokolek, a transfer from Rutgers that has turned some heads in camp but will likely redshirt this year.
But those other newcomers should all play vital roles for Frost’s second team in Lincoln.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.