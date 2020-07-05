Home runs and a no-hitter.
Home Federal had everything going its way during a commanding doubleheader sweep of Lexington Sunday afternoon at Ryder Park.
Grand Island pounded out 14 hits including homers from Jay Gustafson, Carson Cahoy and Nick Leduc to win the opener 16-1 in five innings.
Then Jon Stoltenberg threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in his pitching debut for the season to lead Home Federal (11-8) to a 13-0 five-inning victory in game two.
“We ended the week on a high note,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We had a busy week with eight games this week and played good baseball all around. I told that the guys that every day we want to keep playing better, and with a busy week like that, we played pretty good baseball. I’m happy with the way the week went.”
Gustafson got things started by leading off with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. Leduc had a two-run shot in the third, and Cahoy capped off the home run derby with a three-run blast in the fourth.
It was the third game in the past nine days that saw both Gustafson and Cahoy homer.
“They’ve got a little streak going there,” Wells said. “As long as they keep doing that, that’s OK with me. But they’re both swinging a good bat right now. That’s good to see Jay get going again, and Carson has been swinging a hot bat all year long.”
Gustafson had homered twice in the past week to lead off the Home Federal lineup.
“It kind of sets the tone early,” Wells said. “I just want him to get on base somehow, and hitting a home run is just that little extra good thing with that. It’s just icing on the cake there. As long as we keep having good at bats and he’s at the top of the order and he continues to do that, we’ve got guys behind him that’ll be able to drive in runs.”
Jake Zeckser gave up two hits with six strikeouts and no walks to earn a complete-game win.
Stoltenberg made an impressive debut while striking out nine and walking four.
He had been held off the mound due to a sore rotator cuff, but Stoltenberg said it had been feeling better following physical therapy.
“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I could have done better. I didn’t throw enough strikes. I need to come out with a better approach next time, 100%.”
Although striving to improve, it wasn’t just Stoltenberg’s shoulder that made him feel comfortable against Lexington.
“I feel more comfortable on the bump because I have more confidence in coaching and the people behind me,” he said. “I just threw strikes. It’s confidence.”
Wells is glad to get Stoltenberg back.
“That was the first time he’s pitched this year,” he said. “He’s been out with a shoulder injury, and it was good to see him get some work in today. Other than a couple walks, he was pretty dominant today. He was all around the strike zone and was able to throw both pitches for strikes.
“It’s going to be great to have him added back to our pitching staff. We’ve played a lot of games on top of each other. We’re 19 games in, and that’s a good addition.”
Stoltenberg said the entire pitching staff seems to be rounding into mid-season form.
“It’s better that we have more people to pitch now,” he said. “Our first few weeks we went through three guys a game. Now it’s usually one guy a game because we have arms ready and we’re comfortable now.”
Trevor Johnson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs while Mike Buhrman was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs.
