COLUMBUS — Home Federal scored four runs in the fifth inning, then held off Columbus for a 4-3 victory in an Area 6 elimination game Monday.
Eli Arends led off the bottom of the fifth for Home Federal and was hit by a pitch. Braden Robinson then walked and Ace McKinnis lined out to left field for the first out.
Carson Cahoy singled to left to load the bases. Noah Halsey then singled to left to drive in Home Federal’s first run of the game.
Blake Leiting’s single drove in both Robinson and Cahoy to tie the game at 3. Jack Friesen came in to run for Halsey and later scored on a balk to give Home Federal the lead.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Home Federal coach Jake Ritzdorf said. “I’m proud of Johnson and Halsey for leading us on the mound and the great defense behind them.”
Home Federal will play Gretna at 4 p.m. Wednesday. If Fremont beats Gretna on Tuesday, Home Federal will be assured of playing in a state tournament. If Gretna beats Fremont, then Home Federal will have to win to advance.
“It was a great team win,” Ritzdorf said. “We’re just happy to still be alive and playing on Wednesday.”
Columbus 002 010 0—3 3 0
Home Federal 000 040 x—4 6 0
WP — Halsey. LP — Palmer
Five Points remains unbeaten in tourney
SIOUX CITY — Mike Buhrmam had four hits to help Five Points to a 9-2 victory over Columbus in the Area 6 Juniors tournament Monday.
Buhrmam doubled in the first and had singles in the third, fourth and sixth innings for Five Points.
Sam Hartman had three hits and two RBIs for Five Pionts while Jake Zeckser added two hits and scored three runs.
Tyler Fay pitched four innings to get the win. Jacob Nesvara pitched the final three innings.
Five Points is the lone unbeaten team left in the tournament and will play Gretna at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Gretna must beat Five Points twice to advance to state.
Columbus 020 010 0—2 6 3
Five Points 102 213 x—9 12 2
WP — Fay. LP — Zrust. 2B — C: Flyr. FP: Buhrmam, Zeckser.
Shelton-Gibbon survives
PLYMOUTH — Jace Bombeck drove in three runs while Hunter Shire had two RBIs as Shelton-Gibbon survived an elimination game with an 8-7 victory over Tri-County in the Class C Juniors State Tournament.
Jacob Cuellar pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for Shelton-Gibbon. Jaime Cuellar and Matt Wiseman had two hits each.
Shelton-Gibbon will play another elimination game at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Louisville-Weeping Water.
Tri-County 202 210 0—7 7 2
Shelton-Gibbon 042 010 1—8 10 1
WP — Cuellar.
Tournament: Class C JR Playoff @ Tri-County
Central City falls to Hickman
MCCOOK — Hickman scored 13 runs in the first three innings and went on to down Central City/Fullerton 15-0 in a Class B Juniors State Tournament game.
Central City/ Fullerton managed just one hit against Hickman pitchers Bryadon Weekly and Brayson Mueller.
Central City/Fullerton will play Beatrice on Tuesday in an elimination game.
Hickman 535 11—15 10 2
CC/Fullerton 000 00—0 2 3
WP — Weekly. LP — Pickrel.