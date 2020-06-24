Home Federal’s home opening doubleheader on Wednesday turned out to be much like the team’s first week of the season.
There were some ups and there were some downs.
Home Federal got its bats going early to top North Platte in the first game at Ryder Park 9-5, but then those bats went quiet with only three hits coming in a 3-2 loss in the nightcap.
“I thought we came ready to play in that first game,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “Offensively, I thought we put some good swings on balls. Jaden (Jurgensmier) pitched pretty well going 5-plus innings. He lost come concentration on base on balls, but overall we put some good at bats and situational hitting together and drove in some runs.
“Game two was kind of a different story there. We didn’t put together some good at bats and lost our approach a little bit. But overall North Platte has a good team and they’re a scrappy bunch and they play hard.”
In the opener, North Platte took the lead in the top of the first on a two-run double by Tyler Tobey.
But the hosts took control from there with four runs in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.
Jay Gustafson got the scoring started with a two-run double, and Carson Cahoy singled in his first three at bats.
“It’s one of those things where it’s baseball and sometimes you have better at bats than others,” the center fielder said. “Hitting is kind of contagious, so once one guy hits it strings into another and another. We just all light up from a dugout standpoint where we’re all going to light it up.”
Ace McKinnis added a pair of hits for Home Federal while Brayden Wenzl scored twice.
Jurgensmier earned the win, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing four earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Jake Zeckser and Rans Sanders combined to not allow a hit over 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Jurgensmier hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first to put Grand Island up in the second game. But the hosts only managed two more hits the rest of the way against North Platte pitchers Jaylan Ruffin, Cody Wright and Tobey.
“We changed our approach a little bit and we hit too many balls in the air,” Cahoy said. “You just can’t do that. You’ve got to hit balls line drives (or) groundballs, make them make those difficult plays. It just didn’t happen. You’ve just got to look forward after that.”
Wright hit a solo home run to spark North Platte in the third, and a walk, error and passed ball helped Will Coe score the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.
The loss snapped Home Federal’s five-game winning streak which followed up a season-opening doubleheader sweep at Kearney.
“After a 4-0 weekend, we kind of turned the corner a little bit from last Thursday and played pretty good baseball over the weekend,” Wells said. “Moving forward, we’ve got two games at Fremont on Friday, one against Millard West on Saturday and then Columbus and Hastings back-to-back. We’ve got a lot of games on top of one another that we’re going to play here. We’ve just got to maintain that focus and keep playing well.”
Cahoy said that Home Federal is a confident team.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but we know how good we are,” he said. “We have trust in each other and we’ll stick to it. As the season gets on, we’re going to get a lot better.”
