COLUMBUS — A string of 15 straight state appearances came to an end for Home Federal Wednesday in the Area 6 Tournament.
Home Federal saw its season end with a 9-1 loss to Gretna. Home Federal finishes with a 19-22 record.
Gretna got off to a fast start with two runs in the first, three in the second and three more in the fourth to take an 8-1 lead. Home Federal pushed a run across in the third on a sacrifice fly by Noah Halsey, but that was all the offense it could muster, finishing with six hits for the game.
Carson Cahoy was 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Home Federal. Javier Cruz pitched all seven innings for the G.I. team.
Gretna 230 300 1—9 8 1
Home Federal 001 000 0—1 6 1
LP — Cruz. 2B — HF: Cahoy.
CLASS B
Hickman 15
Central City/Fullerton 0
MCCOOK — Central City/Fullerton juniors came up short of a title in the Class B juniors state tournament.
For the second time in two days, Central City fell to Hickman 15-0 in five innings, this time in the championship round of play.
Colton Wahlstrom pitched all five innings for Hickman and gave up just the two hits with five strikeouts.
Tres Gonsior and Jake Twiss had the only hits of the game for Central City.
Central City 000 00—0 2 7
Hickman 535 2x—15 7 2
WP — Wahlstrom. LP — Gonsior. 2B — H: Gouldin, Amend, Hood.
CLASS C
PWG 9, LWW 6
PLYMOUTH — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley moved into the final day of the Class C state juniors play unbeaten after a 9-6 victory over Lousville-Weeping Water Wednesday.
PWG scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-5 lead.
The first two runners reached on errors, then singles by Trevor Cargill, Karsen Reimers and Roy Guzman and a passed ball accounted for the 4 runs.
LWW scored a run in the bottom of the inning, but it wasn’t enough.
Morgan Behnk had two RBIs for PWG. His single in the first inning drove in Jackson McIntyre to tie the score at 1. Behnk had an RBI single with the bases loaded in the third for a 2-1 PWG lead.
PWG will play Syracuse at 5 p.m. Thursday. Syracuse will have to beat PWG twice to claim the title.