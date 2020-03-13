LINCOLN – Grand Island Central Catholic felt overdue.
And Isaac Herbek cashed in.
The sophomore guard swished his first of potentially two game-winning free throw attempts with no time left on the clock to give Class C-2 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic a 47-46 triple overtime victory over No. 2 Yutan in Friday’s state tournament semifinals.
“You play for the big moments,” said Herbek, who finished with 13 points and was 7-for-7 from the line. “You play for opportunities like that. I’ve shot well all season, and it was just another free throw. That’s all you have to do. I knew if I missed the first one, I had another opportunity to knock another one down.”
That free throw came after GICC had the ball in tied situations at the end of regulation and the first two overtimes but missed a pair of 3-pointers and turned the ball over.
But after Yutan’s turnover with 4.0 seconds left in the third OT, Herbek went the length of the court and went crashing hard to the floor as he was fouled attempting a shot in the lane.
“We run a play we call Villanova, and we tried to get Isaac to get a head of steam going up the floor,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “Russ (Martinez) was trailing in case he couldn’t get to the paint. Our first option was we wanted Isaac to get to the paint and make a decision, and that’s what he did.
“We’ve been on the other side of this. A year ago against Auburn (in the C-1 quarterfinals), that’s as heartbreaking as you can get. We got beat at the buzzer by Auburn, so I feel for Yutan because they’re a great team. We just caught the lucky break last.”
And the coach felt good about his team’s chances of advancing to GICC’s third championship game in school history when Herbek stepped to the line.
“He’s an 87, 88, 89% free-throw shooter,” Tino Martinez said. “He doesn’t feel the moment. Granted, that’s probably the biggest moment he’s shot them in. But I felt great with Isaac at the line in that situation.”
It was a change of fortune for the Crusaders. Earlier this season, in a triple overtime loss to Wahoo, GICC had the ball with the game tied towards the end of regulation and all three extra periods but only got one shot off and had three turnovers.
This time, the Crusaders came up empty three times but converted on the fourth.
“We got shots this time,” Tino Martinez said. “Against Wahoo, we turned the ball over a couple times. So we were getting shots, but I wanted the shots to be at the rim. The referees were great, but I wanted the referees to have to make a decision.
“We were bailing them out by kicking it out for threes. We bailed them out by fumbling the one play that was wide open. I’m not a big guy of superstition or anything, but we were due for a break. We were snakebitten a few times.”
Maybe practice in triple overtime games paid off.
“We’ve had many opportunities to make those moments,” Herbek said. “It’s six now counting this one. We had to convert one of them. We couldn’t go seven in a row without converting any shots at the end.”
Converting that shot led to a postgame celebration – and a locker room dousing of the head coach.
“It’s about the players, it’s about the families,” Tino Martinez said. “I’m just so happy for our kids. I’m probably going to coach more games, so it’s less about me. But I’m so happy for our kids.
“If people knew what it was like day-to-day…I mean, our kids work. We’re not the only program that does that, so I’m not trying to say that. But when they’re rewarded with something like this, you have to feel good for them because they’re great kids, they’re competitors, they’re high achievers, and we’ve just got to do it one more day.”
The teams combined for one shot in the third overtime – a blocked attempt by GICC’s 6-foot-9 junior Dei Jengmer. Herbek’s free throw was the lone point.
The teams traded taking leads through the first two extra periods.
Jengmer, who had a team-high 17 points, gave Central Catholic (25-3) the lead 1:10 into the first overtime period.
Trey Knudsen, who led Yutan (23-4) with 17 points, went a combined 2-for-4 from the line to even things back up with 1:46 to go, and the Crusaders held on for the final possession. But they turned it over with 3.7 seconds left, and Yutan’s three-quarters court shot didn’t provide another miracle.
The Chieftains had gotten that on Thursday by scoring with 0.6 seconds left to force overtime and hitting a free throw with 0.7 seconds left in the extra period in a game they would eventually win in double OT against Ponca.
The Crusaders again had a shot to win it at the end of the second overtime, but Marcus Lowrey’s 3-pointer from the top of the key went off the front of the rim at the buzzer.
By the time the game eventually ended, it could have been almost forgotten that Central Catholic had to put in a lot of work to even force overtime.
The Crusaders trailed 31-17 in the third quarter but stormed back. A 12-0 run capped off by a pair of Lowry free throws put GICC up 33-32 with 5:47 remaining in regulation.
“(We had) a good halftime talk getting us back into the moments,” Herbek said. “They were just out-toughing us. We had to come out with some fire, some energy and go right at them instead of let them come right at us.”
Herbek hit a pair of free throws to make it 40-38 with 34.9 seconds left, but Knudsen tied it up with 24 seconds to go.
Both teams missed 3-pointers down the stretch, and the game headed into OT.
That big lead was a result of a strong start by the Chieftains.
Yutan closed out the first quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 15-7 lead. Senior forward Colby Tichota scored the first seven points to key the scoring spurt.
The Crusaders shot a respectable 3-for-7 from the floor in the first quarter but were hurt by an uncharacteristic five turnovers forced by the Chieftains. GICC only turned the ball over three times over the fourth quarter and three overtimes.
Three-pointers from Will Hays and Brady Timm helped Yutan expand its lead to 26-14 at the half.
“The first half Yutan was just the tougher team,” Tino Martinez said. “They came out and ran their stuff, and we didn’t give any resistance.”
Central Catholic returns to a state title game for the first time since it finished as runner-up in its last appearance in a Class C-2 state tournament in 2008.
And the Crusaders are doing that with a team that didn’t have a senior step onto the court against Yutan.
“We’ve never talked about age,” Tino Martinez said. “Yeah, we’re young as far as grade and everything like that, but we’ve got a lot of court experience, a lot of game experience on our team. So we don’t feel young, and we’ve never talked about it with our kids.
“There are years we’re starting two freshmen and three sophomores, and we’re physically outmanned. That’s not the situation with these kids. I’ve never talked about age because I never wanted to use it as a crutch for them or us.”
The Crusaders will attempt to join the 2000 team as state champions when they take on No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
BRLD outlasted No. 4 Sutton 59-51 in overtime in the second semifinal. The Wolverines extended their winning streak to 51 games, which is tied for the sixth longest in state history.
Tino Martinez didn’t mind playing in the final game of championship Saturday and getting nearly 24 full hours to recover from the battle against Yutan.
“It’s probably going to be a better situation for us to have a day to recoup and prepare and be ready (Saturday) night,” he said. “It would be a tough turnaround at 11 or 1 after that game.”
