After winning the first two sets of its own triangular over Spalding Academy 25-21 and 25-18, Heartland Lutheran had a hard time in their second match up dropping a 25-23, 15-13 decision to Kenesaw.
HLHS head coach Connie Hiegel said she was pleased with the way her girls held their own against the Lady Shamrocks.
“I was pleased with my girls staying on top and kind of playing our game, no matter they were doing on their side,” Hiegel said.
Hiegel attributed her senior’s leadership to the win, and for the hard play all around.
“Our seniors are doing a great job of leading,” she said.
One of those seniors Brianna Van Bibber, was busy all over the floor. Van Bibber ended the match with four set aces, 10 set assists, five kills and five digs in the two games.
Heartland Lutheran had eight service aces in the contest.
The Red Hornets led both sets and then faced Kenesaw.
After the Blue Devils ran through Spalding Academy 25-15, 25-19, the Red Hornets had the tough task against a team they knew had a reputation of being solid.
“We knew it was going to be a faster pace game, and Kenesaw is a great team,” Hiegel said.
HLHS was leading the entire game until it got to 22-20 Red Hornets, then Kenesaw staged its comeback.
“We were playing our game and controlling our side, committing to what we wanted to do, committing to each play for each point, I was so pleased,” Hiegel said.
Hiegel said her girls came into the feeling they could beat Kenesaw, and came ready to duke it out.
Hiegel said her girls were really firing on all cylinders and just couldn’t finish it out.
“One of our downfalls is how do we finish that (the game) and not let one play get us down,” she said.
The key play was when Kenesaw tied it up after being down at much as seven at one point in the game.
After Hiegel called a time out, Heartland Lutheran did regain the lead 23-22, but it was short lived as Kenesaw tied it at 23 all, before scoring two more points in a row and winning game one, 25-23.
Game two was a much different tale as HLHS came out flat and just never really got on track during the loss.
“I felt we looked tired all around. We were just kind of deflated. We gave everything we could in the first game we just kind of (sigh) and didn’t get that win,” Hiegel said.
She said that is something they need to work on coming out as fired up as they were in the first game.
Heartland Lutheran scored the first point of the game, then Kenesaw started their domination as junior Hope Nienhueser scored eight points unanswered.
“She did a great job of placing it and changing it around. We’d try to shift, and she’d shift it somewhere else,” Hiegel said.
The coach thinks that’s when Kenesaw got into her players subconscious and made them doubt themselves.
“That mental side of the game kind of got in our heads a bit,” she said.
Kenesaw won the set 25-13 and ended up 2-0 to start the season.
Red hornets did combine for 12 set assists, four aces and 31 digs against Kenesaw in the losing effort. Van Bibber ended the match with four ace aces, 10 set assists, five kills and five digs in the two games.
Hiegel was pleased however to start the season 1-1.
HLHS will next face Harvard and host Silver Lake in a triangular on Tuesday.