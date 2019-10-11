Heartland Lutheran moved to 5-1 Friday after a blowout win over Dorchester 66-6.
The Red Hornet offense was plentiful as they rushed for over 230 yards and passed for 229 yards.
HLHS set a new season record for team wins with five, but coach Tim Leech says that’s just a drop in the ocean.
“We have a list of goals we set and getting to five wins is one of them and making the state playoffs is another, and both of those are probably in the bank now,” Leech said.
A large part of the scoring was quarterback Justus Bader finding Quinston Larsen for touchdowns. Make that four touchdowns.
The duo calls themselves the “Worms Zion Connection” named after the church they both attend.
Bader, who also rushed for a touchdown, said Larsen just found ways to get open although he’s not always the intended target.
“We practice that a lot. Everybody gets open, not just one guy, it’s the whole team,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without our blockers either.”
Larsen echoed Bader’s sentiment saying more blocking allowed more time to make things happen.
“We all just ran our routes and it worked out,” Larsen said.
In the first half, the Red Hornets dominated with six touchdowns — four passing and two running.
Bader connected with Larsen early in the first quarter for a 60-yard play. The extra point was good to put HLHS up 8-0.
With 3:34 left in the first Larsen ran it in from 2-yards out for his second touchdown of the night. Larsen had 25 yards carrying on the ground in the first half.
Even though the first quarter was winding down, the Red Hornets weren’t done. Tyler Green took it in from 38-yards out with only 38 seconds left for a 20-0 lead.
HLHS missed four PAT’s in the first half.
The second half saw Dorchester punt it away on its first possession. The Longhorns just never rally found a groove on offense.
They were forced to punt it away three times and turned the ball over on downs four times and also threw two interceptions and fumbled once.
Leech said his defense is good and seem to be over shadowed by the high potent offense.
“Our defense has been challenged all year,” he said. “We spent a lot of time (this week) working on angles, blocking, and a lot of tackling.”
It paid off as Dorchester only scored once, and only got one first down all night on offense.
Bader found Larsen again from 42 yards to put the Red Hornets up 28-0 early in the second quarter.
On the Red Hornet’s next possession, Dorchester’s defense held HLHS to three and out on their own 3-yard line. HLHS showed punt but faked it as Bader threw to Dominick Ewoldt at the 36-yard line who took it all the way for the score. The trick play made it 32-0 Red Hornets.
The Longhorns did score once after HLHS committed four straight penalties giving Dorchester the ball on the Red Hornet 3-yard line. Quarterback Blake Hansen handed it to Josh Thompson who took it in for the score. They missed the PAT to make it 32-6.
The combination of Bader and Larsen weren’t done as they connected again with no time left on the clock for a 55-yard play making it 38-6.
Dorchester senior Andy Real hurt his foot on the play and was taken away via ambulance.
There was continuous running clock in the second half due to the score.
HLHS scored on their first two possessions in the third quarter on a 22-yard quarterback keeper by Bader and again with 12 seconds left in the third Bader found Larsen for a 61-yard touchdown.
The Red Hornets shared the wealth in the fourth quarter letting some backup players in on the action.
They added two more T.D.’s on a 2-yard run by Talor Houser, and a 22-yard run by Vincent Gaunt to seal the win.
Larsen said last week’s loss to Harvard was eye opening and made them realize they still had things to work on.
“We had a hiccup game and that’s the No. 1 team in the state and just shows us where we are at and improve on that,” Larsen said. “We had to show everyone that we are here to play.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Red Hornets as they will face Red Cloud at home next week.
