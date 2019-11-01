ARTHUR — Heartland Lutheran made a third-quarter run at Arthur County Friday in the Red Hornets’ first ever playoff game.
But after tying the game up at 26, Arthur County pulled away a bit late in the third and into the fourth for a 59-38 win in a first-round six-man playoff game.
“A couple of late turnovers cost us,” Heartland Lutheran coach Tim Leech said. “But all in all, it was a really excellent game played, especially by our seniors and then Quinston as well.”
Quarterback Justus Bader was 18-31 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Quinston Larsen for TDs of 50 and 23 yards and a 4-yarder to Tyler Green.
“Justus finished the season with about 2,400 passing yards and just short of 1,0000 rushing,” Leech said. “You put up those kinds of numbers and you’re a quality player at any level of football.”
The Red Hornets (6-3) trailed 26-12 at the half, but they tied it up quickly in the third quarter.
A 4-yard pass from Bader to Green and a two-point kick by Dominick Ewoldt pulled Heartland Lutheran to within 26-20 with 8:37 left in the third quarter.
The Red Hornets pooched the kickoff at about midfield where Tyler Green fell on it to give the ball right back to them. Bader then hit Larsen with a 23-yard TD pass to tie the game at 26 with 8:24 left in the quarter.
Arthur came right back. The Wolves picked up a first down on a fake punt, then a long pass moved the ball down inside the 10-yard line.
Edward Daly then caught a 7-yard TD pass from Bryce Hanna for a 32-26 lead with 4:49 left in the third.
Hanna was 19-for-32 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns for The Wolves (7-2).
“They have a lot of really good athletes,” Leech said. “They moved them around the field a lot. They got themselves into good spots and created matchups that benifted them when they had the ball.”
Later in the third, Larsen recovered a fumble on the Arthur County 9. On the next play, he took it into the end zone to tie the game at 32 with 2:10 left in the third quarter.
But Hanna then went 42 yards for a touchdown, and the Wolves got the ball right back after recovering a Red Hornet fumble. Hanna then tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Daly for a 46-32 lead with 54 seconds left in the third.
Alex Worthing added a 1-yard TD run midway through the final quarter to up the lead to 53-32.
Heartland Lutheran pushed across a 1-yard TD run to cut the lead to 53-38 with 4:12 left on the clock.
The Red Hornets weren’t done yet. After recovering a fumble, Heartland Lutheran drove down the field to the Arthur County 1, but the Wolves recovered a fumble in the end zone to end the threat with 2:49 remaining.
Worthing put the game away when he broke loose on a fourth-and-four play for a 54-yard TD run with 1:50 left.
Heartland Lutheran came up with six turnovers on the game.
“Our defense came out and played with a lot of heart and a lot of passion,” Leech said. “We created six turnovers, but whenever they (the Wolves) had a chance to make a big play, they did just that. They deserve a lot of credit. They have a lot of good athletes.”
Leech said the senior class did so much for the Heartland Lutheran football program.
“I’m really proud of this senior class and what they did for the program at Heartland Lutheran,” Leech said. “They’re the winningest class in school history. They did more to change the culture and attitude than any coach could ever ask for.”
