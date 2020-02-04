Facing a winless opponent, Heartland Lutheran coach Phil Bader challenged his team not to have any lapses in intensity.
Challenge accepted.
The Red Hornets hit 11 of 14 first-quarter shots, including their first four 3-point attempts, and raced to a 26-6 lead on the way to a 56-18 home-court victory over Elba Tuesday night. Leading 34-14 at the intermission, Heartland Lutheran unleashed a 19-0 third quarter on the Bluejays.
Although the Red Hornets shot 42.9% (24 of 56) overall, their starting five was a tidy 18 of 23 shooting from the field. Eli Oman (5 of 5), Justus Bader (3 of 3) and Christian Wiegert (2 of 2) were perfect from the floor, while Quinston Larsen was 7 of 10 and scored a game-high 14 points.
“We talked about coming out and playing this game exactly the way we want to play every game and they did,” Phil Bader said. “They started great and shot the ball with confidence, which is something we’ve been looking to do. I’ve tried to tell them that there’s no reason we can’t shoot the ball like that way every night, so it was good to see.”
Oman, who scored 13 points, was 3 of 3 from 3-point range, while Wiegert was 2 of 2 from beyond the arc.
“Eli and Christian have got to knock some 3s down for us,” Bader said. “We’re a capable team inside, but we have to get those outside looks.
“Our guys are starting to figure out that when you get the ball inside, you can then kick it back out and it and that leaves you a lot easier shot from 3.”
As hot as the Red Hornets were early, they probably didn’t need any added advantages. Oman sank his first 3-point attempt 55 seconds into the contest before officials stopped play, inspected the basketball and realized the boys game had been started with a girls ball.
“Eli made the shot and he kind of looked at me with a strange look on his face,” Bader said. “The good news is we still shot it well with the boys ball and I was tickled with how everybody played.
“We got in a lot of guys off the bench who don’t get that many opportunities and, for the most part, they played really hard and played smart.”
Joseph Wysocki had nine points and eight rebounds to lead Elba (0-12).
Heartland Lutheran will try to maintain its momentum against a pair of solid opponents to close the week. The Red Hornets play at Palmer (8-7) on Thursday and host Fullerton (11-4) on Saturday.
“I’m tickled with tonight, but now we’ve got to focus in because we’ve got two good opponents to end the week and they’re games we need,” Bader said. “Palmer will be a challenge and we played Fullerton pretty decent in the conference tournament even though they have a very good team.
“It’s that time of the year where we have four games left before subdistricts. It’s time to start playing well.”
Heartland Lutheran 56, Elba 18
ELBA (0-12)
Koperski 0-5 0-0 0, Wysocki 4-9 1-6 9, Khawaja 1-11 0-0 13, Brahatcek 0-5 0-0 0, Graves 0-5 0-2 0, Keene 2-7 0-2 6. Totals 7-42 1-10 18.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (8-10)
Oman 5-5 0-0 13, Wiegert 2-2 0-0 6, Bader 3-3 0-0 6, Larsen 7-10 0-0 14, Rathjen 1-3 0-1 2, Weaver 2-3 0-1 4, Green 0-5 0-0 0, Nyanok 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Brandt 0-0 0-0 0, Nikodym 0-2 0-0 0, Novotne 2-6 1-2 7, Markvicka 0-3 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 1-4 56.
Elba 6 8 0 4—18
Heartland Lutheran 26 8 19 3—56
3-point goals—Elba 3-9 (Khawaja 1-1, Brahatcek 0-4, Graves 0-1, Keene 2-3), HL 7-22 (Oman 3-3, Wiegert 2-2, Larsen 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Green 0-2, Jones 0-3, Novotne 2-6, Carpenter 0-4). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Elba 34 (Wysocki 8), HL 41 (Larsen 6, Carpenter 6). Assists—Elba 2 (Wysocki 1, Graves 1), HL 16 (Wiegert 4, Bader 4). Turnovers—Elba 23, HL 11. Total fouls—Elba 4, HL 11. Technicals—None. A—NA.
GIRLS
Heartland Lutheran 39, Elba 32
Heartland Lutheran overcame a rough shooting night with an avalanche of offensive rebounds Tuesday night in a 39-32 home win over Elba.
The Red Hornets piled up 30 offensive rebounds, but had to rally from a 28-26 fourth-quarter deficit to win. Heartland Lutheran, which shot 22.5% (16 of 71) used a 13-2 run to take control down the stretch.
“That’s showing our growth through the course of the season,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said of his team’s 30 offensive boards. “We did not do things like that before Christmas. That really points out that the girls are getting better each week and they’re understanding what the fundamentals do.
“Without all of the rebounds, it could have been a whole different ballgame.”
Carli Maier had 12 points and 15 rebounds, including 10 offensive, to lead Heartland Lutheran (6-12). Brianna Van Bibber had 11 points and nine rebounds and Jessica Zehendner added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Red Hornets, who previously beat Elba 36-32 at Grand Island on Jan. 18 in Goldenrod Conference Tournament play.
Both meetings had similar finishes as Heartland Lutheran’s shooting heated up late each time.
“I’m just glad that we were the ones who were able to pull it out at the end again,” Bills said. “If the game would’ve gone another four minutes, who knows? Elba probably would’ve made its run, so I’m glad we hit those shots when we did.”
Laura Enriquez-Lopez had game-high totals in points (16) and rebounds (17) for Elba. Angel McKoski finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Bluejay Meleyna Kosmicki had four assists for the Bluejays (5-9).
Heartland Lutheran 39, Elba 32
ELBA (5-9)
Wysocki 2-5 2-2 6, Kosmicki 0-1 0-0 0, McKoski 3-17 2-2 10, Enriquez-Lopez 8-17 0-0 16, Fanta 0-1 0-0 0, Pallicca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-41 4-4 32.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (6-12)
Bexten 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 1-7 2-4 4, Van Bibber 5-14 1-2 11, Maier 5-12 2-6 12, Zehendner 4-28 1-3 10, Saddler 0-3 0-0 0, Niemeier 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 16-71 6-15 39.
Elba 8 5 11 8—32
Heartland Lutheran 9 9 6 5—39
3-point goals—Elba 2-7 (McKoski 2-7), HL 1-17 (Van Bibber 0-1, Zehendner 1-13, Saddler 0-2, Niemeier 0-1). Fouled out—McKoski. Rebounds—Elba 40 (Enriquez-Lopez 17), HL 49 (Maier 15). Assists—Elba 7 (Kosmicki 4), HL 9 (Zehendner 3). Turnovers—Elba 26, HL 12. Total fouls—Elba 14, HL 8. Technicals—None. A—NA.
