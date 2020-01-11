Heartland Lutheran’s most complete game of the season helped compensate for what could have been a dire foul situation.
Starting guard Justus Bader picked up his fourth foul with 4:51 left in the first half and sat on the bench until the fourth quarter, but the Red Hornets kept clicking to post a 50-35 victory over Silver Lake Saturday.
“This was a good win for us. We needed this,” said coach Phil Bader, who added that the Red Hornets had a good period here and there this season but hadn’t put together a solid 32 minutes until this victory.
Heartland Lutheran (3-8) came out strong and raced out to a 7-0 lead.
“It gives them confidence and we got good cuts to the basket,” Phil Bader said. “Once you get those good cuts going inside, you can go inside-out and you can get better looks for those guys shooting from the outside. Plus it puts a lot more pressure on the defense when they know you are cutting.”
A 10-0 run extended the lead to 20-6 with 5:51 left in the first half, but then a tough situation developed for the Red Hornets.
Justus Bader picked up his third foul and a made basket by Logan Greenough with 4:52 remaining. There was confusion on the Heartland Lutheran bench about how many fouls he had, and then the senior picked up his fourth going for a rebound on Greenough’s missed free throw.
“I was pleased with how the boys played after I lost track of the fouls on Justus and got him his fourth,” Phil Bader said. “I had no idea. I thought the third was the second and, boy, by the time I figure it out he picks his fourth up.
“Justus does a lot of good things for us. He runs our offense well out there. He’s 6-4 so he can see well.”
Despite the extended absence of Justus Bader, the Red Hornets led 30-16 at halftime and then put the game away with a 13-0 run.
For Phil Bader, there were a lot of things to like about how his team played against the Mustangs (2-8).
“We took care of the ball better,” he said. “We’ve been averaging 18 turnovers a game, and tonight was much better than that (five through the first three quarters). I was very pleased with that.
“I thought we rebounded well. I thought we defended well. Oakley Rosno is a good little shooter. We lost him a few times but I thought we did a decent job on him for the most part.”
Rosno led Silver Lake with 14 points, but the Mustangs struggled shooting throughout the game and finished 13-for-60 (21.7%).
Eli Oman finished with a game-high 17 points to pace Heartland Lutheran. He was 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. Quinston Larsen added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Heartland Lutheran 50, Silver Lake 35
SILVER LAKE (2-8)
Oakley Rosno 5-19 0-0 14, Lane Parr 0-1 0-0 0, Blaine Simonton 2-11 0-0 5, Matthew Hansen 3-12 2-4 8, Logan Greenough 3-11 2-4 8, Jake Knehans 0-5 0-0 0, Derek Zubrod 0-1 0-0 0, Canyen Jameson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-60 4-8 35.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (3-8)
Eli Oman 6-13 2-4 17, Christian Wiegert 3-10 0-0 9, Justus Bader 1-5 0-0 2, Quinston Larsen 4-7 3-6 11, Joshua Rathjen 2-4 0-0 4, Mason Weaver 1-1 0-0 2, Garang Nyanok 2-3 0-0 4, Tyler Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Brodrick Brandt 0-1 0-0 0, Joshua Nikodym 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-44 6-12 50.
Silver Lake 6 10 6 13—35
Heartland Lutheran 12 18 13 7—50
3-point field goals—SL 5-24 (Rosno 4-14, Parr 0-1, Simonton 1-8, Kenuhaus 0-1), HL 6-18 (Oman 3-6, Wiegert 3-10, Bader 0-1, Larsen 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—SL 34 (Hansen 11), HL 44 (Larsen 11). Assists—SL 5 (Parr 2), HL 10 (Bader, Larsen 3). Turnovers—SL 7, HL 14. Total fouls—SL 10, HL 14. Technicals—none.
GIRLS
Silver Lake 44, Heartland Lutheran 29
Kerrigan Karr sparked a fourth-quarter run that helped Class D-2 No. 5-rated Silver Lake finally extinguish Heartland Lutheran’s upset bid Saturday afternoon.
Karr scored the first seven points in the Mustangs’ 16-3 fourth-quarter outburst that helped them turn a four-point lead into a 44-29 victory.
The Red Hornets (2-9) were forced into 11 of their 32 turnovers in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake (9-1) only turned the ball over three times after halftime compared to 11 in the first half.
“When they went to that pressure, we did OK, but that’s where it got away a little bit,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “We had too many turnovers.”
Prior to that, Heartland Lutheran made it a game. Silver Lake led 9-7 after the first quarter, and the game was tied at 17 at the half.
Bills said defending post Abbie Skupa, who scored 13 points but was held to 2-for-13 shooting, was a big key.
“Our defense was really, really good,” he said. “We did a nice job of defending the Skupa girl, and we closed out pretty well on their perimeter shots. I think that’s what kept us in it.”
Jessica Zehendner led Heartland Lutheran with 11 points. Despite picking up her fourth foul with 5:25 left in the third quarter, the junior point guard only sat for about a minute near the end of the period.
“She controls the offense,” Bills said. “She brings the ball up and gets it entered. She hit some nice shots in the second half that if she isn’t in there, she doesn’t have. I didn’t bring her out because we need her on the floor.”
The Red Hornets did struggle mightily at the free-throw line, going 2-for-14. But Bills hopes the team’s overall play against a tough opponent pays off down the road.
“We had a nice win on Tuesday (against Riverside),” he said. “We came out here and played a ranked team tough. I think it’s a great confidence booster that they are showing themselves what they can do.”
Silver Lake 44, Heartland Lutheran 29
SILVER LAKE (9-1)
Kerrigan Karr 6-17 0-0 15, Amanda Ehrman 2-5 0-0 4, Katelyn Karr 3-7 2-7 8, Makayla Dinkler 1-5 0-0 2, Abbie Skupa 2-13 9-11 13, Georgi tenBensel 1-4 0-0 2, Madison Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Brooklyn Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Trista Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Lexi Wengler 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Bonifas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 11-18 44.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (2-9)
Maggie Bexten 0-1 0-2 0, Madelyn Graham 3-5 0-2 6, Brianna Van Bibber 2-7 1-2 5, Carli Maier 3-7 1-4 7, Jessica Zehendner 4-9 0-2 11, Abigail Niemeier 0-1 0-0 , Brynn Saddler 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 12-30, 2-14 29.
Silver Lake 9 8 11 16—44
Heartland Lutheran 7 10 7 5—29
3-point field goals—SL 3-13 (Ke. Karr 3-9, Ehrman 0-1, Ka. Karr 0-1, Skupa 0-1, tenBensel 0-1), HL 3-7 (Bexten 0-1, Zehendner 3-6). Fouled out—Maier. Rebounds—SL 29 (Skupa 8), HL 37 (Graham 9). Assists—SL 7 (Skupa 4), HL 7 (Graham, Maier, Zehendner 2). Turnovers—SL 14, HL 32. Total fouls—SL 12, HL 15. Technicals—none.
