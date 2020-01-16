Heartland Lutheran’s boys team had a hard time finding the hoop Thursday night against St. Edward at Heartland Lutheran.
But the Red Hornets got enough shots to fall to pull out a 41-22 victory over the Beavers.
Heartland Lutheran coach Phil Bader said it comes down to patience and fundamentals.
“We have to do a better job of handling the ball,” he said. “There were times we got turnovers or rebounds and got in too much of a hurry, then turned it right back over.”
St. Edward went with a 1-3-1 defense to begin the game, which the Red Hornets hard a hard time identifying at first.
“It’s new to us,” Bader said. “When we get the ball where we want to get the ball, we get good looks. It’s just a matter of figuring out who needs to be where, and what we need to do.”
St. Edward coach Michael Roscoe said the formation was a new thing the Beavers added to their repertoire.
“This is the first time we have played the 1-3-1 all year actually,” he said. “We have been working on this past week.”
Roscoe said he was pleased with how it turned out in the first half on defense.
“I was really satisfied with how they looked in the first half, they just have to continue that through four quarters,” he said.
A large part of HLHS scoring in the first half came from junior Quinston Larsen who had nine of his 12 total points before the break.
The third quarter of the game it wasn’t only Larsen who went cold, it was the offense on both sides as a total of 11 points were scored, combined.
Roscoe said it was a rough quarter.
“We just couldn’t get baskets to fall. We were just rushing a little too much, honestly,” Roscoe said. “We were trying to force it being down by eight. We forced way too much, just needed to slow down a little bit.”
Bader echoed those sentiments.
“I don’t know what we had for turnovers in the game, like 20, but that’s way too many possessions to give away,” he said.
The Red Hornets did find a bit of a groove on offense in the fourth quarter mainly through the inside play of senior Justus Bader who scored 10 of his 14 in that frame.
Coach Bader said they encourage Justus, his son, to get inside and use his height and skill to his advantage.
“He’s a 6-4 kid who handles the ball fairly well,” he said. “It’s something he needs to do (get inside).”
Justus Bader was battling a calf injury, but overall his coach said he thought his son did well at the end of the game
The Beavers had one of their better defensive players of the night foul out of the game early in the fourth quarter. Issac Roberts had five points and played a strong defense under the hoop before exiting the game.
Sophomore Nathan Sutton came off the bench and led all St. Edward scorers with eight points.
Roscoe said he challenged Sutton during the week to step up his game. He thought Sutton did exactly that.
“He came off and hit a couple big three’s in the first half, so I thought he played really well. He did well on defense too,” Roscoe said.
GIRLS
HL 45, St. Edward 34
In the girl’s contest, the Red Hornets started off strong, out scoring St. Edwards 8-2 in the first quarter.
Both teams knocked in 10 points apiece in the second frame. HLHS had a hard time with the full court press that St. Ed’s was throwing at them on defense.
Coach Brad Bills said he wasn’t happy with his defense the first half, so they went back to the drawing board and regrouped.
“We had to get quicker. We changed up for a 2-3, to a 1-3-1 to defend the perimeter a little better,” Bills said. “We were as step slow.”
Bills said overall, they played better the second half.
“We were making better cuts to the ball and did a real good job inside,” he said. “We did a good job not forcing it.”
HLHS outscored the Beavers 8-5 in the quarter.
Sophomore Alyssa Reardon led St. Edward with 7 points at the break. Her hot shooting continued in the second half, scoring 12 or her total 20 points in the fourth quarter, including going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the loss.
For Red Hornets, junior Madelyn Graham was the star of the show the second half after nursing an injury the first half.
“She battled a knee (injury). She had a great game,” Bills said.
Graham did all her damage in the second half leading her team with 14 points.
“She’s just been improving every game. She’s becoming a force inside,” Bills said.
Carli Meier also poured in 12 for the Lady Hornets in the win.
