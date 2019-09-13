Heartland Lutheran provided many big plays both offensively and defensively Friday afternoon.
The Red Hornets had 462 yards of total offense, with 267 of those coming on the ground. On defense, they did give up 348 yards, but forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, that help result in a 42-12 win over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Heartland Lutheran High School.
That moved Heartland Lutheran at 2-0 on the season.
Quinston Larsen provided much of that yardage with 14 carries for 149 yards with three touchdowns and five catches for 126 yards, including a 57-yard score that came on Heartland Lutheran’s first play from scrimmage.
“We have a special thing going right now,” HL coach Tim Leech said. “It wasn’t exactly perfect but we gutted it out. We love the big play. We scored on the final play of the game last week (a 66-63 win over Spalding Academy) and this week we scored on the first play when we touched the ball. It’s a huge credit to the kids.”
One of the big plays on defense came when Heartland Lutheran stopped Carson Rohde on fourth down inside the Red Hornet 3-yard while they were hanging onto a 14-12 lead.
However, the play was stopped after Rohde, who had six carries for 50 yards with a 43-yard touchdown run, went down with an apparent back injury. The game was delayed for about 40 minutes to wait for an ambulance to arrive.
The medical staff wanted to take precautionary measures and Rohde was transported to the hospital. Sometime during the break, Heartland Lutheran players went over to the SEM side of the field and started praying with them for Rohde.
SEM coach James Beavers said the injury affected the Mustangs’ play after that.
“That’s always going to affect the players because that’s one of their brothers,” he said. “That set us back a little bit but the kids still stuck together and tried to do some things.”
After the break, Heartland Lutheran took the ball right down the field on seven plays as Larsen scored on a 1-yard run to give the Red Hornets a 22-12 halftime lead.
The Red Hornets scored on their opening possession of the second half on four plays, which resulted in a Justus Bader 17-yard touchdown strike to Dominick Ewoldt.
“I felt that series of events was a huge momentum shift,” Leech said. “We scored right before halftime. Then they kicked off to us to start the second half and we scored to start the half. At that point, you could tell they were emotionally drained because it’s hard for teams to come back after seeing a teammate get an injury like that and continue to play when you know your buddy is at the hospital.”
Heartland Lutheran scored on its next two possessions to take control.
Bader was 15 of 24 for 195 yards with three touchdown passes, while running the ball nine times for 115 yards.
Leech said the Red Hornets still have a lot of work to do but he’s pleased to see them off to a 2-0 start.
“We’ve been able to do some things this year that we’ve haven’t been able to do in the past,” Leech said. “That’s a credit to the seniors and the coaching staff that do such a great job in preparing the kids. But 2-0 is just a start. This team has a long way to go and I think we can do something special.”
