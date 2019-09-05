An exciting lineup has been announced for the 13th annual Heartland Hoops Classic, which will take place Feb. 15, 2020, at the Heartland Events Center.
The event includes an unprecedented three nationally-ranked teams — returning crowd favorite Sunrise Christian Academy of Bel Aire, Kan.; Bishop Walsh High School of Cumberland, Md.; and IMG Academy of Bradenton, Fla.
Sunrise Christian is a 2019 Geico Nationals qualifier, while IMG Academy claimed the Geico national title and boasted three McDonald’s All Americans. All three teams will be nationally-ranked with a chance at playing in the Geico tournament in 2020.
The evening will conclude with a long-awaited intercity matchup between Grand Island
Senior High and Grand Island Central Catholic.
The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and includes the following eight games:
% 8:30 a.m. Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Fullerton
% 10:10 a.m. Yutan vs. Elm Creek
% 11:50 a.m. Mount Michael Benedictine vs. Kearney
% 1:30 p.m. Hastings vs. BRLD
% 3:15 p.m. Ogallala vs. Auburn
% 5:00 p.m. Bishop Walsh vs. Sunrise Christian Academy
% 6:45 p.m. IMG Academy vs. Millard North
% 8:30 p.m. Grand Island Senior High vs. Grand Island Central Catholic
Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 and are available at the Heartland Events Center box office and www.ticketmaster.com. General admission tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students and are good for all eight games. A limited number of courtside seats are available for $75 each.
