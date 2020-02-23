Hastings has had its sights set on a state title for a number of years. And it started at a young age.
Many of the Tigers wrestlers were part of a youth wrestling programs called Hastings Force and Too Tough, where a lot of the young wrestlers get started in their careers.
Fast forward to this year’s group. All those years of wrestleing helped Hastings accomplish something they haven’t done since 1988 — win a state title.
The Tigers, led by Damen Pape’s second title and seven other medalists, brought home the Class B title with 140 points, 24.5 more than runner-up Omaha Skutt. They also captured the state duals title two weeks ago.
Hastings coach Nolan Laux said starting at a young age helps wrestlers prepare for what they accomplished Saturday.
“It all starts at a very young age,” Laux said. “Kids come through to try and make a model of what we need to do in putting it into place. These kids worked through those two programs and it has helped a lot.”
And it was eight seniors who helped the Tigers gain the success as well. They helped the Tigers to three previous top five finishes — fifth in 2017, fourth in 2018 and third in 2019.
Damen Pape captured his second-straight title by defeating Bennington’s Luke MacDonald 7-5 in the 182 final. Pape finished his career with 202 wins and four state medals as well as being a three-time finalist.
“It’s a great feeling I’m one of the best wrestlers to come out of Hastings,” he said. “It’s hard to believe that my career is over, as well as the rest of the senior class.”
Laux said Pape brought a lot to the Tiger program.
“He’s a great leader,” he said. “Kids just look up to him. He’s a model of what you want in your program. He takes care of his school work, he works so hard in practice. He’s just the complete package.”
The other senior medalists include Bryce Brown (second, 132), Mason Brumbaugh (fifth, 152), Izaak Hunsley (second, 160) and Evan Morara (fifth, 195), while Dalton Hansen (120), Austin Yohe (138) and Josh Callejas (285). Brown and Hunsley each finished as three-time medalists, while Brumbaugh was a two-time medalist.
Laux said the whole senior class has meant a lot to the program.
“They all played a major role in this and they’re going to be missed in our program,” Laux said.
The Tigers do return medalists Markus Miller (sixth, 106), Austin Weidner (third, 126) and Blake Davis (sixth, 220) and two other state qualifers.
As for Pape, who will wrestle for Northern Colorado next season, he said winning both a state championship and a team title was a great way for him to finish his career.
“It’s just the cherry on top right there,” Pape said.
Ord also brought home a trophy from the state tournament.
The Chants, who had all five of their qualifiers bring home medals, captured the Class C runner-up trophy after finishing with 98.5 points, just .5 ahead of Valentine in the team standings.
Ethan Gabriel won the 195 title, while Colton Rowse (third, 132), Garret Kluthe (third, 152), Kelen Meyer (fourth, 170) and CJ Hoevet (fourth, 285) were the other Chant medalists.
Ord coach Johnny Ference said it was a good weekend for the Chants, especially on Saturday where they went 6-2 in consolation matches.
“Those were big because we got bonus points when we needed them,” he said. “We were lacking numbers but our guys came through with those bonus points. This finish is a great momentum builder going into future seasons. That pride has always been there at Ord, but this will put a little fireworks with it.”
Area does well once again
The area found more success at the state wrestling tournament.
The area took down 134 state qualifiers to the meet and came home with 64 medalists, along with 12 more state champions, including two city wrestlers.
Grand Island’s Blake Cushing won the Class A 126 title after pinning North Platte’s Jaylan Ruffin in 5:30, while Northwest’s Grady Griess captured his second-straight title by sticking Bennington’s Garett Menke in 1:44 for the Class B 220 title.
Broken Bow teammates Casey Faulkenberry (C/126) and Lathan Duda (C/182), Central City’s Dyson Kunz (B/126), Central Valley’s Shaye Wood (D/126), Palmer’s Ruger Reimers (D/132), Twin Loup’s Colby Coons (D/152), Ansley-Litchfield’s Blake Racicky (D/160), Burwell’s Corey Dawe (D/182), Nebraska Christian’s Carl Mundt (D/195) and Arcadia-Loup City’s Jakob Jerabek (C/285) were the other area champions.
Note to area coaches
The final all-area wrestling leaders, along with the glance, will be Thursday’s edition.
