Both teams had their serving runs to help them be successful in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 title match Tuesday at Grand Island Senior High.
No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia had a little more than No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic did, especially in the fifth.
The Hawkettes led throughout the fifth but used a key 3-0 run to help them pull away and defeat the Crusaders 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9.
HSC jumped out to a 6-2 lead before GICC pulled back to within 8-6. But Makenna Asher and Chloe McCauley had back-to-back kills, followed by a Crusader hitting error gave the Hawkettes an 11-6 lead.
St. Cecilia coach Alan VanCura said those runs in the fifth were key. He added that the side the Hawkettes was on in the fifth was the side both teams lost on, so he wanted to be on the other side if they had won the coin toss to start the deciding set. They didn’t win the toss so he was glad the Hawkettes pulled it out.
“We scored first and I think that was the first time we led on that side of the court,” he said. “It worked out in our favor and we were able to go on runs we needed to go on to be successful.”
St. Cecilia also had a little more firepower than the Crusaders did as well. The Hawkettes led 58-51 in kills, even though GICC middle blocker Chloe Cloud still had 10 blocks. Tori Thomas led all attackers with 19 kills, while Katherine Hamburger had 16 and McCauley had 11. Asher dished out 31 assists and also had nine kills.
“We had a hard time stopping Tori Thomas and their other outside (McCauley),” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “They were picking on our hands. Chloe had a good night blocking for us but we needed to have a little more.”
It was St. Cecilia that used the first strong scoring in the first as Hamburger and Jill Parr used a 5-1 run for a 19-14 lead. GICC did fight back to within 24-22, but a Hamburger kill gave the Hawkettes the opening set.
GICC jumped out to an early 4-0 lead to start the second set. Then Katie Maser increased that lead with a two ace serves during a 6-0 run for a 15-3 lead as the Crusaders were able to even the match at 1-all.
The third set saw 11 ties before Allison Kalvoda and Gracie Woods had back-to-back kills to give GICC a 16-14 lead.
But St. Cecilia went on an 8-2 run to take a 22-16 lead, where McCauley pounded down three kills during the run. The Crusaders cut the deficit to 24-23 on a Kalvoda kill before a Thomas termination gave the Hawkettes a 2-1 lead.
Kate McFarland helped GICC take control early with an ace serve to help gain a 7-2 advantage. The lead slowly increased to 23-15. An Asher kill stopped the run then Erin Sheehy served a 6-0 run to bring the Hawkettes back to within 23-21.
After both teams exchanged service errors, Avery Kalvoda helped GICC win the fourth with a block to set up the fifth.
VanCura said he’s thankful to come out on top against the Crusaders, who the Hawkettes have beaten in three tough matches this season.
“Those were two very good teams that played tonight,” VanCura said. “I’ll be honest, I don’t want to play Central Catholic for a while. It gets tougher and tougher every time. They are such a great team. They won the serve receive and blocking game but we had different players step up in key moments for us. We just found a way to win against a very good team.”
Allison Kalvoda hammered down 18 kills to lead the Crusaders, while Woods chipped in 14. McFarland led the defense with 41 digs, while Lauryn Willman had 20. Maser dished out 41 assists.
Zavala said she thought the Crusaders, who were playing their sixth match since Saturday, has played well against St. Cecilia but still can’t get over the hump this season.
“We’ve gotten closer to them but still haven’t been able to beat them,” Zavala said. “My kids played hard though. We had a lot of digs and they did too. There was a lot of scrambling but in the end, they made a few plays and went on a few more runs than we did.”
Sitting at No. 1 (GICC) and No. 2 (St. Cecilia) in the NSAA wild card points standings entering Tuesday, both teams will play in a district final match on Saturday for a trip to the state volleyball tournament on Saturday.
