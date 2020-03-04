It’s déjà vu all over again for Hastings St. Cecilia and Superior.
For the second straight year, those two teams will meet up in the opening round of the Class C-2 state tournament.
This time, the defending Class C-2 state champion and No. 3-rated Hawkettes (23-3) face the No. 4 Wildcats (21-3) to close out quarterfinal play at 8:45 p.m. at Lincoln North Star.
Last year, St. Cecilia began its title run with a dominating 64-34 victory.
“It seems like we can’t get away from each other in this sport or in some other sports,” Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt said.
“When you get to a state tournament, you know you’re going to be playing a tough opponent. Both teams have girls with plenty of state experience.”
The teams are also regular-season opponents. Superior has won 11 consecutive games since suffering a 53-45 setback at St. Cecilia on Jan. 21.
Kalynn Meyer, a 6-foot-3 Nebraska volleyball recruit, leads the Wildcats with 21.5 points and 15.7 rebounds per game. Younger sister Shayla – a 5-11 sophomore – adds 13.4 points.
Bernd said Superior is pretty similar to the team the Hawkettes faced last year.
“They run everything through the Meyer girl,” he said. “But she also has a great supporting cast. You hope to contain her, but you also hope that someone else doesn’t get hot and go off.”
Tori Thomas, a 6-foot senior, leads St. Cecilia with 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Bailey Kissinger chips in 11.4 points.
Berndt said it should be another tough battle over three days to decide the C-2 champion.
“The last two years have been really strong in C-2,” he said. “I’m not sure how it stacks up with other classes since I mainly pay attention to C-1 and C-2, but I definitely think it has been very competitive. I think that goes back to switching to the substate format. You are usually going to get the eight best teams to Lincoln, and I think it did that again this year.”
St. Cecilia would play in the final game of the day each evening if it continues to advance. Berndt said the Hawkettes need to keep doing what they’ve done all season long to have a chance at repeating as state champions.
“We have to play our basketball and be confident,” he said. “It’s not easy to play three days in a row. But we have experience, and we’ve been successful in this situation before.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.