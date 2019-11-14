Tori Thomas thought volleyball was in her future for college when she entered high school.
But later on the Hastings St. Cecilia senior found out she wasn’t a bad track athlete either.
After finding success in track and field, she figured that wouldn’t a bad sport to compete in college.
Thomas signed a letter of intent in front of family and friends to compete in track and field at Kansas Wednesday at the St. Cecilia gym.
Thomas said it was a tough choice between the two sports. She is a three-time medalist in the shot put and two-time medalist in the discus in track and was a standout player for the Hawkettes volleyball team after helping them to the Class C-2 state runner-up finish this past weekend.
“I first thought I was going to play volleyball in college,” Thomas said. “Around my sophomore year, I started to show my potential in track so I wanted to focus on that sport. I wanted to hit the marks that would get me to a division I level. And after visiting Kansas and the offer (a scholarship) they were giving me, I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
She looked at schools for the two sports, including Nebraska for track and field where former teammate Lexi Vertin is competing.
But after taking a visit to Lawrence, she said it just felt right as she committed to KU the day she got back. She said she enjoyed the campus as well as the Kansas track and field facility, which is where the high-profile Kansas Relay Meet takes place, and also enjoyed the coaches — especially throws coach Andy Kokhanovsky.
“I knew Kansas was the place for me,” Thomas said. “Kansas has such a high profile track team. Coach Andy is a former Olympian and already has two athletes who will compete in the Olympics in 2020. I know competing at KU, I would get the best coaching I could possibly get and whatever my potential would be, I will reach it at Kansas.”
St. Cecilia throws coach Ryan Ambrose, who is the head boys coach, said Thomas deserves an opportunity to compete at Kansas.
“She works extremely hard in everything she does,” Ambrose said. “She’s been training all year round in the mornings with a personal trainer but won’t if its not game day for her in other sports, but she finds some extra workouts to do. She’s got good height (6-0) and her work ethic is great. She always had a great battle with Lexi every day in meets and practice last year. She takes care of herself too. To my knowledge, I don’t think she’s ever missed a game or been hurt during her career.”
Thomas said the discus as well as the hammer throw will be the events she will likely compete in when she gets to Kansas.
But Thomas still has her senior season to think about first. She finished runner-up in the Class C discus with a career-best 147-4 toss and also taking third in the shot put at 41-3 1/2 at the state track meet last spring.
Thomas said she hopes to better those marks during her senior season.
“I got my best throw with a half-spin throw instead of a full-spin throw so I hope to better my technique in the discus, especially getting the full-spin,” Thomas said. “But I just want to enjoy my senior year and hopefully add some distance to those throws.”
Maser to walk-on at Creighton
Many young girls growing up in Nebraska, they dream of playing Division I volleyball.
Katie Maser is no exception.
The Grand Island Central Catholic senior setter made that dream a reality when she signed a letter of intent to walk-on at Creighton University in front of family at the GICC gym Thursday.
“I’m just like any girl in Nebraska, we dream of playing D-I volleyball, so I’m just happy that I get this opportunity,” Maser said.
Some other schools were looking at Maser, but Creighton was the only place she visited. She felt it was the place for her and enjoyed coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth.
“The staff is just amazing,” she said. “The athletics and academics are very good and I love the players on the team.”
Maser, who finished with 963 set assists for GICC this season, said the opportunity to play D-I volleyball wouldn’t be possible without her high school coaches, her Crusader teammates who she got to share with winning the Class C-2 title with this past Saturday, as well as her family.
“I couldn’t have done all this without all those people,” Maser said.
