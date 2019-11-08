LINCOLN — The Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes kept their quest for a state championship intact as they swept the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 in a Class C-2 state semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
No. 1 seeded Hastings St. Cecilia controlled the match as they took down the fourth-seedd Eagles.
“We showed good balance. Overall our serve was pretty good and our serve receive was good as well,” Hastings St. Cecilia head coach Alan VanCura said. “The kids executed our game plan really well.”
The Hawkettes had a combined seven aces, which came from Katherine Hamburger, Jill Parr and Makenna Asher.
On the attack Hamburger had 11 kills, Tori Thomas had nine while Chloe McCauley and Asher combined for 11.
On the defensive side Hastings St. Cecilia caused numerous Lutheran High Northeast errors and had nine blocks with Adeline Kirkegaard leading the Hawkettes with six.
Lutheran High Northeast had trouble getting around the tough Hastings St. Cecilia block, which led to a Hastings St. Cecilia victory.
“You just hope you play your best when you go down here, but I don’t think we did today at all,” Lutheran High Northeast head coach Kathy Gebhardt said.
Rebecca Gebhardt did her best to lead Lutheran High Northeast with 16 kills, one ace and one block but she needed more help.
“She was trying to do everything she could,” Gebhardt said. “She will do whatever she can to help us out.”
Lutheran High Northeast’s season isn’t over as they will get a chance to redeem themselves in the third place match on Saturday.
“We have another match to play tomorrow and we want to show people what the real Lady Eagle volleyball is capable of,” Gebhardt said. “You don’t want to go down like this.”
Hastings St. Cecilia will play in the Class C-2 State Championship on Saturday for the first time since 2015 against Grand Island Central Catholic. It will be the Hawkettes’ 10th state championship match all time. They have seven state titles and two runner-up finishes heading into Saturday’s match.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been back there and it’s a tribute to our kids,” VanCura said. “They’ve worked so hard for this—they didn’t want to be playing for third place and they laid it on the line.”
