LINCOLN – Hastings St. Cecilia has gained the momentum in its seemingly annual state tournament series with Crofton.
In a rematch of last year’s Class C-2 championship game, the No. 3-rated Hawkettes used a 6-for-8 performance from the free-throw line by Makenna Asher over the final 95 seconds to hold off the No. 2 Warriors 62-60 in Friday’s semifinal round at the Devaney Sports Center.
The teams have met in the state tournament six of the past eight years. Crofton won the first four en route to claiming state titles, but now the Hawkettes can hope that back-to-back wins over the Warriors are also both part of championship runs.
This one wasn’t easy, even after St. Cecilia took a 15-point lead early in the third quarter.
Crofton (24-4) used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to get back into the game and cut the lead to a single possession seven times after that.
But the Hawkettes always found an answer.
“A lot of credit to Crofton for making a run,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “They’re a very good team. We knew that they were going to make a run. Credit to our kids for having just enough left to hold on there at the end. That was a crazy game.”
Asher went 1-for-2 in her final trip to the line with 7.1 seconds left to give St. Cecilia (25-3) a 62-60 lead. She was 5-for-6 in her previous three trips down the stretch and hit the front end of a pair of 1-and-1s.
“She’s a senior. She’s been here,” Berndt said. “It’s their fourth trip to state. We kind of told them beforehand that this trip will be everything you want it to be, and everything’s got to be earned. There isn’t going to be anything given to you because the C-2 field is stacked.
“They definitely earned it. They made it interesting. They made it hard on their coach’s heart at times. It’s great to have kids like Makenna who have been there and you can trust to knock down big ones.”
Alexis Arens launched a long desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer that wouldn’t fall to complete the comeback for the Warriors.
“We fought back great and in the fourth quarter, we showed a lot of heart,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “Our kids are definitely very mentally tough and have the heart of a champion. We played another team with that same heart tonight and we came out on the short end of the stick.”
Sophomore Bailey Kissinger finished with a game-high 20 points to lead St. Cecilia.
Berndt described her as “special. She’s kind of been the one that makes our team go this year. We have four awesome seniors, and they bring experience. Bailey has that extra gear, and she’s a special player. Sometimes when you get under the bright lights here in Lincoln, kids kick it up a notch. She’s had a great one, and hopefully we can get another one out of her and everyone else.”
Tori Thomas added 16 points and 10 rebounds while Asher finished with 12 points.
Arenas topped Crofton with 19 points. Kaley Einrem and Lacey Sprakel both had 10 points.
St. Cecilia closed the first half with a 13-4 run to take a 36-24 halftime lead.
“We really, really, really fought back hard in the second half,” Losing said. “Early on, our press looked good in the first half, but we weren’t real sharp, defensively, to give up 36 points in the first half – that’s obviously not going to cut it very well in this setting.
“St. Cecilia played well, but I’d say that 10 of their points in the first half came off of defensive miscues and mental mistakes and people being out of position.”
The Hawkettes will try to complete their repeat when they face No. 9 Ponca in Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Berndt said the Indians will be another challenge.
“They’re really tough,” he said. “They’re going to come up and try to full-court get you like Crofton wanted to do to start the game too. They’re really aggressive and I know they’re really well coached. I hope it isn’t as stressful tonight, but we’ll take any win we can get in the last one.”
It will be the third straight day that St. Cecilia plays in the final contest of the evening session.
“We’ve played 8:45, 8:45, probably after our fans’ and hopefully kids’ bedtimes,” Berndt said. “But since we’ve already done it twice, why not do it three times in a row?”
