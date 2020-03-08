The Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball class of 2020 saw its first state tournament end with an upset loss to Ponca.
The Hawkettes’ seniors saw their fourth state tournament appearance end in a much different way by earning a second straight Class C-2 title with a 41-37 victory over the Indians on Saturday evening.
“It feels amazing,” said senior guard Makenna Asher. “I think us seniors especially had that in the back of our minds going into this (championship game), but we knew that it was just another game just like any other game. We had all the confidence in the world, and our coach had confidence in us. We knew what we had to do, and especially after that first half we knew we had to play our brand of basketball.”
St. Cecilia did that to claim its sixth state title and send another group of seniors out on a winning note.
The four seniors — Asher, Chloe McCauley, Tori Thomas and Natalie Kissinger — are all starters. McCauley, Thomas and Asher saw playing time in four state tournaments. The Hawkettes finished with an 8-2 record in Lincoln over that span.
“I don’t think it’s really settled in yet, but I know that we’re really going to celebrate this one and cherish it a lot because we’re going to miss all these younger girls, and I know they’ll be right back here next year doing the same thing,” Asher said.
The seniors certainly share the credit for their success, especially with head coach Greg Berndt and assistant coach Rachel Jelden.
“I think it’s a tribute to Coach B, Coach J, all the underclassmen and all the hard work they’ve put in,” Thomas said. “They all support us so this didn’t come without hard work every day.”
Thomas stresses the hard work aspect that it took for this success.
“This team isn’t easy to be on,” she said. “Coach B really works us hard in practice, so it takes a tough kid to be out for basketball at St. Cecilia. To have back-to-back state championships is a tribute to Coach B and everything he’s done for us. I’m just so happy that I get to be a part of this.”
The lone non-senior starter, sophomore point guard Bailey Kissinger, said the seniors play a large role in her individual success.
“Sometimes I get too sped up, and I’ve got Makenna and Tori here telling me to slow down,” she said. “They really help everyone stay composed and feel like it’s not too big of a moment. It’d be really hard to play how we play without them calming us down and just always telling us that we can do it.”
For the seniors, celebrating another state title in the final game of their long basketball journey together was especially sweet.
“It’s meant the world to me,” Asher said. “The four seniors, we’ve been together since we started playing basketball. We’ve been with Coach B since he started coaching our freshman year. A lot of credit goes to him and Coach Jelden. She’s been with us for two years, and it just feels amazing to say that we won another state championship.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.