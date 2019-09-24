Mug_Pete_Theoharis

HASTINGS - Pete Theoharis, the head softball coach at Hastings High School, has resigned from his coaching job, effective immediately.

Theoharis will continue to teach social studies at the school. Ashley Speak will take over as coach, Hastings Superintendent Jeff Schneider said in a statement.

The school will have no further comment on the matter, Schneider said.

