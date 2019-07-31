As the 2019 season winds down, the Sodbusters have named a new general manager going into Year 3 of Expedition League baseball.
Scott Galusha will take over GM duties from Bryan Frew starting Sept. 1. Frew and Galusha will own the team together as Frew steps into a baseball operations and coaching role.
Galusha is originally from Lincoln and has been involved with youth baseball and softball for 26 years, 20 in Grand Island. He had the honor of coaching Major Leaguers Joba Chamberlain and Alex Gordon for the Lincoln Rebels.
Galusha and his wife, Karen, have 4 children; Kenny, Amanda, Madison and Allee.
Ryan McClaran had to leave early this summer to get settled into his new job for El Paso Community College. But, he will be leading the Sodbusters for the 2020 season as well. McClaran worked with the pitching staff in 2019 and is looking forward to being a part of building the 2020 roster.
He will hire a hitting/baserunning coach to compliment his knowledge of pitching. Coach McClaran is the Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for the El Paso Community College Tejanos.