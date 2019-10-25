KEARNEY — Eight individuals left the state cross country meet as state champions.
Two of those runners came from the city of Hastings.
Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas took home the Class D girls title at 19:15.6, while Hastings’ Chelsey Espinosa claimed the Class B girls race at 19:33.3 Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Espinosa said she was excited to know that she and Vargas, who beat her during the season at the Aurora Invitational, came away with state titles.
“That’s awesome that the city of Hastings was able to win two titles,” Espinosa said. “Alayna’s a great runner and she did what she had to do to win. I was just trying to run and do whatever I get.”
Vargas denied history in the process of her title. The Hawkette freshman beat Ainsworth’s Rylee Rice who was going for her fourth state title. Rice would have been the fourth runner in Nebraska history to win four state cross country titles.
And she did convincingly, beating Rice by over 30 seconds.
“I never really saw this coming, so this is unreal,” Vargas said. “I’m like shaking right now. And to beat a great runner like Rylee seems unreal right now. It might take a while for it to settle in.”
But the race was close throughout as Vargas and Rice were neck and neck for 2 miles of the race before Vargas took off in the final stages of the race.
“I know she’s a sprinter so I knew I had to make my move before the final stretch,” she said. “I knew I had to stay with her if I knew I had a chance.”
HSC coach Mikayla Neiderklein said the freshman did what she had to do to win the race.
“She’s been running for a long time and her training paid off today,” Niederklein said. “She ran a smart race and did what she was told to do and we couldn’t be more proud of her. Hopefully this is the start of something for her.”
Espinosa’s title was not as dramatic. She led from the very start and gained a pretty good lead before winning the title by eight seconds over Gering’s Tukker Romey.
She said preparation was what got her the title.
“We prepare for this moment,” she said. “That’s all it is, it’s just hard work and preparation during the season.”
Espinosa was dominant throughout the entire season, while winning races by over 20 seconds. That made Tiger coach Scott Rosno confident going into the Class B girls race.
“We knew she was going to be put in great position after the kind of season she had,” Rosno said. “It doesn’t always happen that way but thankfully it did for her today. She ran strong today. She set herself up really well in the first 1,200 in a good spot and didn’t herself to get passed in the final stages of the race.”
Espinosa dominated the Class B race at the UNK Invitational, which is the same course as the state meet. She said that gave her a good mindset going into the state meet, even though there are a few more runners.
“It gave me a good look at the other runners, where they are at and where the competition is at,” she said. “UNK is another meet that’s separate from the state meet. You have 10 times more people crowding around just yelling at you, compared to the UNK meet.”
Her effort helped Hastings finish seventh with 108 points. The Hastings boys took fourth with 87 points with Jaydon Welsh finishing sixth at 16:40.3.
