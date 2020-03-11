A 12-day wait between qualifying for the Class B boys basketball state tournament and actually playing is nothing for Hastings.
Not when the Tigers have been waiting for 16 years for this opportunity.
Hastings will make its first state appearance since 2004 when the No. 3-rated Tigers take on No. 2 Omaha Roncalli Thursday at 8:45 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in one of the more intriguing games of the first round.
The time off between games isn’t something that a senior-dominated Hastings team had negative feelings about.
“We started two or three weeks ago taking Mondays off because we had so many games toward the end of February,” coach Lance Creech said. “We were having three or four games a week, and at one point we had five games in 11 days.
“With an older team, I wanted to give the guys rest and a mental breather. So we started practicing on Tuesday, Wednesday morning, Friday and Saturday. I liked the opportunity for them to get out of school at 3:30 and enjoy some sunshine.”
But now it is certainly back-to-work time for the Tigers if they want their state tournament experience to last more than one day.
The matchup against Roncalli was initially a bit of a surprise.
“I went to bed on Tuesday (after all the districts were completed) thinking we would be in the 2-7 matchup (of seeds) and would play Alliance, which we had seen early in the year at their place and won by double digits,” Creech said. “That’s a game you have some familiarity with. But a Rapid City, South Dakota, team went above .500 who had played Scottsbluff, so that gave them extra points and moved them past us.
“Now we play Roncalli, which as the runner-up a year ago, and they present different problems.”
The Crimson Pride (21-4), who have a pair of losses to No. 1 Omaha Skutt, are led by senior guard Jackson Dotzler’s 15.8 points and 5.7 assists per game. Senior guard Taden Red adds 14.9 ppg while sophomore forward Jacob Orr chips in 12.3.
“They’re not quite as tall, but their guard play is quite good,” Creech said. “The Dotzler kid is probably all-state, and they get the ball into the Orr kid and he does a nice job in the paint.”
The Tiger (21-3) are led by their own all-state candidate, senior point guard Connor Creech, who averages 16.4 points 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
Haggan Hilgendorf, a 6-foot-9 senior, adds 13.6 points from both the inside and outside while senior forward Jacob Schroeder chips in 12.9 points.
But it’s on the defensive end where the Tigers’ success might be determined.
“It always starts with our defense,” Lance Creech said. “We have to guard without fouling. When you get into a state tournament, your depth isn’t as good as it was in December and you are up by 15. Everybody has good depth when you’re up by 15. In a one-and-done situation, you want your best players on the floor the whole time.”
The coach said that undefeated Omaha Skutt is the clear favorite on paper. But with the Tigers owning wins over both potential semifinal opponents Alliance and Scottsbluff, they are certainly in the mix to be in Saturday’s final.
“I think it’s a pretty open class after Skutt,” Lance Creech said.
