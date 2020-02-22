OMAHA — After years of being just out of reach, Hastings wrestling is seeing gold.
The Tigers are back on top of the podium after spending more than 30 years battling for a state title. The last time Hastings took home the championship was in 1988 as a member of Class A, Saturday’s victory was a long time coming.
“This has been a process over these last few years,” said coach Nolan Laux. “We wanted to win state and our guys definitely took home that challenge.”
Three Hastings wrestlers took to the finals mats including state champion in the 182 weight class, Damen Pape. The senior defeated Bennington sophomore Luke Macdonald 7-5 to finish the season with a perfect 52-0 record.
While Pape said he didn’t perform as well as he wanted, he said getting out on the mat and getting the win was what mattered in the end. A focus on winning and a team-first mentality is what Laux wanted his wrestlers to focus on, and it’s something that paid off in the end.
“It’s about doing your part for the team,” he said. “Everyone wants to win their individual brackets and do their part that way. Even those guys who fall to the backside they know, ‘hey, I’ve got to come back and win some matches for my team so we can get those points and be standing at the top of the podium at the end.”
Teammate Izaak Hunsley joined Pape in the finals and finished second in the 160 pound weight class with a 4-2 loss to Arlington’s Josh Miller. Fellow senior Bryce Brown took his opponent to double overtime but ultimately fell to Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke to earn the runner-up medal.
“These guys worked their butts off,” Laux said of the seniors. “They’ve been around the top all four years but to finally get it done, it’s awesome.”
Pape said his goal of the state tournament was to go out and destroy everybody. Hastings did just that.
The Tigers ended the weekend with 140 points, well ahead of top-five finishers Omaha Skutt (115.5), Gering (107.5), Bennington (98) and Arlington (90)
Five other Hastings wrestlers made appearances in Saturday’s consolation finals including sophomore Markus Miller (106, sixth place), freshman Landon Weidner (126, third place), senior Mason Brumbaugh (152, fifth place), senior Evan Morara (195, fifth place) and junior Blake Davis (220, sixth place)
“Our team chemistry got us to this point,” Pape said. “Being so close, being able to rely on anybody and knowing that when they talk to you it’s the truth and they don’t hold anything back, that’s how you win titles.”
