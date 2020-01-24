HASTINGS — Hot-shooting Hastings proved to be too much for Northwest to overcome.
The Tigers hit 55% of their field-goal attempts in the first half and 48.4% for the game to upset the Class B No. 3-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Vikings 47-42 Friday night.
Facing the defending state champions on its home court, Hastings shot 60% (9 of 15) from 3-point range to overcome a mid-game offensive lull.
“We just knew that we needed to score points — it didn’t matter what order we scored them in,” Hastings coach Greg Mays said. “We knew that against a team like Northwest, we weren’t going to go out and pitch a 33. So we had to play with confidence on offense and I thought our girls did that.”
Sophomore Maddie Hilgendorf scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Tigers (8-6), including sinking a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. McKinsey Long added 10 points and five assists, Dacey Sealey scored 10 and Lauren Hinrichs grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for Hastings, which led 28-14 at halftime.
Lauren Hauser scored 15 points to pace Northwest, which shot 28.8% (15 of 52) from the floor. All-state senior guard Whitney Brown battled through a rare off shooting night to finish with 12 points on a 4-of-18 performance from the floor.
Hastings held Brown scoreless until just 1:59 remained in the second quarter when she converted a steal into a layup. Mays said his team’s plan to defend Brown was relatively simplistic.
“No. 1, we guarded her with Dacey Sealey and Dacey is a pretty good athlete,” Mays said. “Our philosophy was to guard Brown with Sealey and give lots of help on her. We were giving up some other things, but (Brown) missed some shots that you typically see her make.”
The Vikings (12-4) were just 2 of 14 shooting in the first quarter as Hastings raced to a 17-7 lead. The Tigers expanded their advantage to 21-9 on a Lauren Hinrichs basket with 2:58 left before halftime.
“Our poor start absolutely was the difference in the game,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “You can’t go on the road and get down by that many and expect good things to happen. We were talking as coaches that this was really the first time that this bunch has experienced that.
“The positive thing is the way we fought back and battled and battled because we could’ve let that thing go south in a hurry and we didn’t. We gave ourselves a chance and played it into the last eight seconds of the ballgame.”
Switching to predominantly zone defense paid off for Northwest, which forced 12 of Hastings 15 turnovers in the second and third quarters combined. The Vikings outscored the Tigers 19-5 in the third quarter and knotted the score at 33-33 and were tied again at 37-all on a Claire Caspersen bucket with 6:13 to play.
Three-pointers from Sealey and Hilgendorf gave Hastings the lead for good at 43-37 with 3:51 left. Northwest cut its deficit to 45-42 on a driving basket by Shanae Suttles with 1:16 remaining, but couldn’t get any closer.
The Tigers were 3 of 6 shooting in the fourth quarter — all of the made baskets were 3s.
“We just told the girls in the fourth quarter, ‘This is still the same game that we were having so much fun in during the first quarter and shooting with confidence,’” Mays said. “We told them to keep playing with confidence, shoot with confidence and keep attacking — and they did.”
Moerer said the loss should be a good learning experience for the Vikings.
“We have got to understand that we cannot come out with anything less than total focus and intensity because Hastings didn’t surprise us with anything that they did,” Moerer said. “Credit Hastings — they put forth a fantastic effort, they had some girls stick some shots tonight and they killed us on the boards in the first quarter, so they did a ton of things right and we weren’t ready to play.”
Hastings 47, Northwest 42
NORTHWEST (12-4)
Brown 4-18 2-3 12, Caspersen 2-5 2-2 6, Hauser 5-11 3-4 15, Suttles 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 0-4 0-0 0, Esquivel 1-5 0-2 2. Totals 15-52 7-11 42.
HASTINGS (8-6)
Laux 3-6 1-2 9, Sealey 4-8 0-2 10, Long 3-7 2-2 10, D.Hinrichs 1-1 0-0 2, L.Hinrichs 1-5 0-0 2, Hilgendorf 4-6 3-8 14, Duang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-33 6-14 47.
Northwest 7 7 19 9—42
Hastings 17 11 5 14—47
3-point goals—Northwest 5-22 (Brown 2-9, Hauser 2-6, Suttles 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Esquivel 0-1), Hastings 9-15 (Laux 2-4, Sealey 2-4, Long 2-3, Hilgendorf 3-4). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Northwest 29 (Hauser 9), Hastings 31 (L.Hinrichs 11). Assists—Northwest 9 (Suttles 3), Hastings 15 (Long 5). Turnovers—Northwest 7, Hastings 15. Total fouls—Northwest 9, Hastings 10. Technicals—None. A—NA.
BOYS
Hastings 54, Northwest 48
HASTINGS — Northwest’s spirited upset bid came up just a little short Friday night as Class B No. 2-rated Hastings remained undefeated with a 54-48 victory over the Vikings.
Energized by a Tyler Hageman slam dunk in the opening minutes, Northwest built a 19-9 first-quarter advantage. The Vikings shot 52% (11 of 21) from the floor in the first 16 minutes and led 28-26 at halftime.
“I just didn’t think we defended anyone one on one very well and Northwest can shoot it,” Hastings coach Lance Creech said. “They made some timely 3s and I just thought our help was late. Our help-and-recovers were late and we were switching some things that were out of character.
“I just didn’t like our focus in the first half.”
And Northwest made the Tigers pay of their defensive lapses.
“We made shots early — we really, really did,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “We hit some 3s, shared the ball real well and that got us off to a great start. Then, the game turned into a little bit of a grind for both teams and I thought both teams excelled and they just got maybe one better bounce.”
Jake Schroeder scored a game-high 19 points, Mike Boeve had 18 points and Haggan Hilgendorf finished with 10 points for Hastings (14-0), which shot 57% (17 of 30) from the floor. Boeve, who was 4 of 7 from 3-point range, had 18 of the Tigers’ first 35 points as leading scorer Connor Creech was limited to seven points on 1 of 2 shooting from the field.
“Northwest just did a great job — they defended us exceptionally well,” Lance Creech said. “They made it very tough for Conner and he couldn’t get things going. A lot of times when Connor sputters, we sputter.
“I thought Mike Boeve kept us in it in the first half and I thought Haggan was huge in the second half as far as demanding the ball and executing some of the things that we talked about at halftime.
“I’m very pleased. This was a situational win and this had a postseason kind of a feel to it.”
Bahe said Northwest’s defensive strategy against Connor Creech revolved largely around giving maximum effort.
“Really, the plan was just to play incredibly hard, so whoever had to guard Connor was just going to have to work their tail off and know you can rest on Sunday,” Bahe said. “That’s the respect we give to him because you can’t ever come into a game and take a breather on Connor Creech. I thought we did a good job of just not letting him get downhill and Hastings is good at that.
“The difference in the game was just that they stepped up late and made a couple of big shots against us.”
Jed Walford hit 6 of 8 field-goal attempts and led Northwest (8-7) with 14 points. Colby Hayes finished with 11 points and Hageman had 10 for the Vikings, who shot 51% (19 of 37) overall.
After giving up the lead, Walford brought Northwest back to a 46-46 tie on a driving layup with 3:16 to play. However, Hastings outscored the Vikings 8-2 over the final 2:16 with six of those points coming from Schroeder, who capped off the victory with a two-handed dunk to beat the final buzzer.
“I’m really proud of the guys — we’ve had an exciting week, playing teams with a grand total of zero losses,” said Bahe, whose team fell 60-55 on Tuesday to undefeated and Class C-1 No. 3-rated Adams Central. “The thing is we’ve got to pat ourselves on the back for the great effort, enjoy the bus ride home and we’ve got to attack Schuyler (on Saturday) and we know they’re going to put forth a great effort.
“I’m just proud of the steps we’re making. We’ve talked about turning the calendar and each time the calendar turns, our goal is to just get better and I think we’re holding true to that.”
Hastings 54, Northwest 48
NORTHWEST (8-7)
Janky 3-5 1-2 7, Hayes 4-10 0-0 11, Hageman 4-6 2-4 10, Brandt 0-2 2-2 2, Juengst 2-5 0-0 4, Walford 6-8 0-0 14, Hartman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 5-8 48
HASTINGS (14-0)
Creech 1-2 5-9 7, Schroeder 7-10 5-6 19, Cafferty 0-1 0-0 0, Hilgendorf 2-5 6-6 10, Boeve 7-10 0-0 18, Witte 0-2 0-1 0, Synek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-30 16-22 54.
Northwest 19 9 11 9—48
Hastings 12 14 15 13—54
3-point goals—Northwest 5-15 (Janky 0-1, Hayes 3-7, Hageman 0-1, Brandt 0-2, Walford 2-3, Hartman 0-1), Hastings 4-8 (Cafferty 0-1, Boeve 4-7). Fouled out—Juengst. Rebounds—Northwest 15 (Hageman 4), Hastings 21 (Schroeder 6). Assists—Northwest 10 (Walford 4), Hastings 11 (Creech 3). Turnovers—Northwest 9, Hastings 7. Total fouls—Northwest 17, Hastings 11. Technicals—None. A—NA.
