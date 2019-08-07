HASTINGS — Hastings Five Points Bank had its chances Wednesday night but just couldn’t cash them.
The Chiefs stranded 12 runners in a 3-2 loss to Arkansas champion Bryant at the American Legion Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field.
Hastings (32-14) falls into a losers bracket game Thursday at 1 p.m.
“It’s a tough loss,’’ Chiefs coach Kevin Asher said.”But it’s a tournament and not just one game so we’re super excited about tomorrow.’’
Hastings stranded five runners in the first two innings as it had Bryant starter Slade Renfrow on the ropes.
But he struck out the final two batters both innings to escape the jams.
The Chiefs grabbed the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. Jake Shaw brought one home with a safety squeeze bunt by Jake Shaw and another scored on a bases-loaded walk to UNO recruit Mike Boeve.
The Black Sox, the three-time defending Arkansas champions, struck back in the fifth. With the bases loaded and two out, Jake Wright belted a three-run triple deep into the left-center field alley.
“I was looking for something to hit far,’’ he said. “Nobody is going to hit one out of here so I just wanted to hit it hard.’’
Hastings had two runners on base in the sixth but an outstanding defensive play by first baseman Peyton Dillon ended the inning. He ranged far behind the bag to make a lunging grab of a pop-up hit by JT Cafferty.
The Chiefs had two more base runners in the seventh but reliever Coby Greiner struck out Gabe Conant to end the game.
Wright said his team enjoyed playing in front of the large, partisan crowd at Duncan Field.
“It lights us up,’’ he said. “I think we really like playing in front of big crowds like that.’’
Hastings starter Tyson Gatto went five innings and gave up five hits to take the loss.
“You’ve got to have timely hitting in the postseason,’’ Asher said. “They got the big hit tonight and we didn’t.’’
Hastings (32-14) ... 000 200 0 -- 2 3 2
Bryant (27-9) ... 000 030 x -- 3 5 1
W: Bates. L: Gatto. S: Greiner. 3B: B, Wright.
Fremont 8, Sedalia 2
Shades of 1946.
Fremont pitcher Brody Sintek tossed a no-hitter Wednesday to lead Fremont First State Bank to an 8-2 win over Missouri champion Sedalia at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.
Sintek’s 13-strikeout effort was somewhat reminiscent of Fremont’s opening-round win in its last regional trip 73 years ago. Paul Menking threw a perfect game that day and struck out 21 as Fremont won 1-0.
“This is not quite as good as that other one,’’ Sintek said. “But I’m still happy with it.’’
Sintek, who moved his record to 12-0 this summer, fanned at least two batters in every inning but one. He finished off the no-hitter by striking out the side in the seventh.
“Brody did what he’s done all year,’’ Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “I know he wanted to finish this game off.’’
There was a close call in the sixth inning when a pop-up was dropped by second baseman Jackson Gilfry. The play was originally scored a hit but was changed to an error before the seventh inning.
“We had it marked down as an error in our book,’’ Hayden said. “I thought that was the right call.’’
Four uncharacteristic Fremont errors cost Sintek the shutout but the team never trailed after scoring three runs in the first. Austin Callahan, Dillon Dix and Camden McKenzie each had RBIs.
“That first inning was huge for us,’’ Hayden said. “It was important to get off to a good start.’’
Fremont led 4-1 in the fifth inning when Hayden had a decision to make. He could have pulled Sintek from the game and limited his pitch count to possibly bring him back later in the tourney.
“I thought about it,’’ the coach said. “But we were only ahead by three and we needed to make sure we won this game.’’
Sintek finished with 108 pitches, reaching his 105-pitch limit on his last batter. He was at 104 when the at-bat began and he’s allowed to finish out that batter as per American Legion rules.
Austin Callahan had a pair of doubles and drove in three for Fremont while his brother Brennan had a two-run single.
Fremont remains in the winners bracket of the double-elimination tournament and will play Oklahoma champion Coweta on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Sedalia will play a losers bracket game Thursday at 10 a.m.
Sedalia, Mo. (30-17) ... 100 000 1 -- 2 0 1
Fremont (34-9) ... 310 004 x -- 8 11 4
W: Sintek. L: Simoncic. 2B: F, A. Callahan 2.