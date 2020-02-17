Hampton used a determined defensive performance to turn the tables on Giltner Monday night.
Three days after suffering 48-43 home-court loss to the Hornets, the Hawks responded with a 48-42 victory over Giltner in first-round play of the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 tournament at Grand Island Central Catholic. Hampton limited its opponent to 28% shooting (16 of 57) and held off a late charge by the Hornets at the end.
Hawks coach Margo LaBrie said her team’s strategy for the rematch was obvious. Hampton needed to slow down Giltner’s Sydney Janzen, who scored 21 points in the previous meeting.
“Last Friday night, Janzen was just unstoppable,” LaBrie said. “She’s so quick and goes by you before you can even blink.
“We wanted to slow her down, knowing that they would then probably go into their posts. We just hoped that we could stay sound, defensively, with our posts matching up on their posts.”
Janzen still scored 10 points, but was 3 of 16 shooting from the floor as the Hawks built a 37-22 lead with 5:51 remaining. The Hornets’ 5-foot-4 senior guard fought back with seven fourth-quarter points, cutting Hampton’s advantage to 42-39 on a driving basket with 56 seconds left.
However, the Hawks were 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 46.1 seconds to hold on. Hampton was 18 of 30 from the foul line in the second half and 23 of 38 on free throws overall.
“Giltner did a good job of pounding it down low and getting back into the game,” LaBrie said. “We were just fortunate to make enough free throws in the end to give ourselves a little bit of a cushion.”
Rorie Loveland scored 10 points to lead Hampton (10-12), which snapped a five-game losing skid. Alexandra Wolinski and Lydia Dose added nine points apiece for the Hawks.
“We just wanted to have confidence in our shots and not pass good shots up,” LaBrie said. “If we had the open look, we wanted to just catch and shoot rather than dribbling into the defense. I think Rorie really got us going with that.
“We were pretty happy with our offensive execution.”
Giltner coach Nancy Lockmon said her team simply struggled shooting the ball throughout. Kaley Ballard (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Janzen (10 points and 10 rebounds) both finished with a double-double for the Hornets (8-13), whose comeback attempt was hampered by a 10-of-24 performance at the free-throw line
“We had some shots that didn’t go in for us, especially early in the game and free throws hurt us tonight, too,” Lockmon said. “When you get a chance to score with the clock stopped and you’re running out of timeouts, it hurts when you can’t convert.”
Trailing by 15 points with 5 1/2 minutes to play, Giltner was able to get back into the contest with the help of full-court pressure. The Hornets forced 13 second-half turnovers.
“We just applied a little bit more full-court pressure,” Lockmon said. “We were pretty tired in the first half and really, we were tired the whole game. Give Hampton credit: I think they were a step quicker than us in a lot of areas.”
The win moved Hampton into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. subdistrict semifinal against No. 5-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (16-4). BDS beat the Hawks 61-17 back on Dec. 6 in the season opener.
“Our goal is to play better and show improvement from the first game of the year, but we know that BDS is tough,” LaBrie said. “Everybody says that Humphrey St. Francis, Falls City Sacred Heart and Wynot are the toughest teams in the state, but I don’t think so. BDS (has a lot of weapons), so every single one of our girls is going to have to come ready to play.”
