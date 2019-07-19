CHICAGO — Back when Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the thought around the state was that the Huskers would go in and dominate an inferior conference.
The Big Ten wasn’t all that good in football back in 2010 when Athletic Director Tom Osborne and Chancellor Harvey Perlman orchestrated the move from the Big 12.
That has changed dramatically in the eight years the Huskers have been in the Big Ten. And in those eight seasons, the Huskers have won just one division title and played in just one Big Ten championship game where they were hammered by Wisconsin as Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon punished the Nebraska defense with over 200 yards rushing apiece in a 70-31 Badger win.
From a Husker perspective, that was ugly. The Huskers haven’t really been close to a division title since then.
But now Scott Frost and his coaching staff are in their second season in Lincoln, and some are picking the Huskers to win the Western Division even though the program is coming off two straight 4-8 seasons.
The Huskers just might win the West. It appears that wide open. Most see it as a toss up with Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Northwestern with a legitimate shot to win it.
Purdue maybe shouldn’t be counted out. Illinois appears to still be in a rebuilding process, although how long head coach Lovie Smith will be around to rebuild is yet to be seen.
But it’s a strong bunch of coaches the Big Ten West has accumulated in the past few years. Smith, with his NFL background, seemed to be a great pick at Illinois but the jury is still out on that.
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz is the dean of Big Ten coaches, and in fact the longest tenured FBS coach and the winningest coach in Iowa football history. Hawkeye fans have at times gotten impatient with his conservative game plan, but it’s worked there for 20 years.
Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald is one of the most respected coaches around. The Wildcats never have the most talent, but they hang close and win games at the end.
Some don’t like the demeanor of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, but his players love it. They will tell you that what you see from Fleck at Big Ten Media Days is what they see every day.
But there is no doubt the guy can coach and recruit. The Gophers will be tough to beat in the coming years.
Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst isn’t the most dynamic coach, but he gets the job done.
And then there’s Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, who is considered an offensive innovator on par with Nebraska’s Scott Frost. He’s still building the program there, but the Boilermakers aren’t going to be an automatic win as long as he’s in charge.
“We think the conference is very strong right now,” Brohm said Friday at Big Ten Media Days. “And the Big Ten West is getting better every year. There are outstanding coaches that are coaching in this league, especially on both sides of the conference, but the Big Ten West has gotten better, and each and every week it’s going to be a tough contest.”
The Boilermakers, with both Vanderbilt and TCU on their non-conference schedule, will face 11 Power Five conference foes this season. They will be on the road at Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
“I know for us with our schedule, there’s not an easy week,” Brohm said. “We’ve got to come ready to play. But I do think the competition is stiff. There’s a lot of great young football players that are being coached well that want to win, and I think in this conference you never truly know who’s going to win.”
Last year Purdue won at Nebraska, won at Illinois, won at Iowa, won at Indiana and in the big one upset Ohio State 49-28 in West Lafayette.
But the Boilermakers also dropped lost big at Minnesota.
“Obviously there’s a few teams that are more than likely going to be the favorite when they step on the field, but you never know because I think the strength from top to bottom is as good as it’s ever been, and I see it continuing to get better each and every year,” Brohm said.
The race for the Big Ten West title will likely come down to the final weekend of the season when Purdue plays at in-state rival Indiana, Iowa is at Nebraska, Wisconsin at Minnesota and Northwestern at Illinois.
It’s possible that a 7-2 record will win the West. It’s going to be that kind of a battle.
And it’s going to be all kinds of fun to watch.
